What are Section 338 tariffs?

Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930 (19 U.S.C. § 1338) pertains to “discrimination by foreign countries.” It authorizes the president of the United States to impose new or additional duties on any country whenever he finds “as a fact” that such country directly or indirectly either:

Imposes “any unreasonable charge, exaction, regulation, or limitation which is not equally enforced upon the like articles of every foreign country,” or Discriminates against U.S. commerce by placing “the commerce of the United States at a disadvantage compared with the commerce of any foreign country.”

Section 338 tariffs may not exceed 50% and shall take effect 30 days after the date of the proclamation.

The president has the authority to impose Section 338 tariffs on a whole country or on subdivisions of a country. The law also allows the president to entirely exclude certain articles from importation.

Unlike the tariffs that Trump previously implemented under the International Economic Emergency Powers Act (IEEPA) or Section 122, Section 338 tariffs have no fixed expiration or renewal date. They can last indefinitely.