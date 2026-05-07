It comes down to whether IEEPA gives the president the power to impose tariffs, and whether the United States is facing a national emergency.

Per IEEPA, “The authorities granted to the President by section 1702 of this title may only be exercised to deal with an unusual and extraordinary threat with respect to which a national emergency has been declared for purposes of this chapter and may not be exercised for any other purpose.” (Emphasis mine.)

A group of businesses and 12 states separately argued that the U.S. is facing neither an unusual and extraordinary threat nor a national emergency, two conditions required by IEEPA. They also contended the president overstepped the authority granted by IEEPA to regulate economic activity.

The U.S. Court of International Trade sided with the plaintiffs on May 28 and issued an injunction on the IEEPA tariffs. “Because of the Constitution’s express allocation of the tariff power to Congress … we do not read IEEPA to delegate an unbounded tariff authority to the President. We instead read IEEPA’s provisions to impose meaningful limits on any such authority it confers.”

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit then temporarily stayed the injunction to allow the Trump administration time to appeal. The Federal Appeals Court heard arguments on July 31, and on August 29, 2025, it ruled that IEEPA does not explicitly grant the president “wide-ranging authority to impose tariffs.” The administration appealed.

On 9 September, the Supreme Court agreed to expedite the review of Trump v. V.O.S. Sections and a related case, Learning Resources v. Trump. The court consolidated the two cases and held oral arguments in early November. On 20 February 2026, the Supreme Court decided that IEEPA does not grant the president the authority to impose tariffs.

Several other lawsuits over the tariffs have been moving through the lower courts or were on pause pending the Supreme Court decision. “A separate question for another day is whether the president has authority to commit the United States to tariff negotiations without further congressional action,” observes the Peterson Institute for International Economics.