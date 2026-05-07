Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 gives the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) the authority to investigate and act to enforce US rights under trade agreements. These powers include imposing tariffs.
An investigation may be requested by an interested party or initiated by USTR itself. Two presidents have requested Section 301 tariffs:
- President Trump requested an investigation into China’s trade practices during his first term, leading to Section 301 tariffs on China. The president has also used Section 301 to initiate new tariffs during his second term.
- President Biden used Section 301 to extend and modify the China tariffs.
Once imposed, Section 301 tariffs must be extended or modified after four years or be terminated.
Types of tariffs FAQ
How do tariffs impact importers?
Tariffs increase the cost of importing goods and can cause delays at customs and/or penalties if improperly applied. Products subject to tariffs must be assigned the proper tariff codes, specifically the Harmonized System (HS) code, Harmonized Tariff Schedule (HTS) code, or Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) code.
Can importers get relief from tariffs?
Importers and affected businesses can request an exclusion from a tariff, though there’s no guarantee an exclusion request will be granted. Automating cross-border tax compliance can streamline tariff classification and help businesses comply with US import regulations, easing the burden of trade compliance.
Are IEEPA tariffs still in effect?
On 20 February 2026, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the IEEPA tariffs. CBP launched the first phase of IEEPA refunds on April 20, 2026.
What products are subject to Section 232 tariffs?
Products subject to Section 232 tariffs include automobiles and car parts, copper, and steel and aluminium. The U.S. is considering Section 232 tariffs on a number of other products, including critical minerals, commercial aircraft, jet engines, lumber and timber, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and lorries.
What products are subject to Section 301 tariffs?
Section 301 tariffs apply to hundreds of billions of Chinese imports, both consumer products and industrial goods. Affected Chinese products include apparel, electric vehicles, electronics, certain polysilicon, solar wafers, and tungsten. USTR is currently investigating setting Section 301 tariffs on certain Brazilian goods.
How can Avalara help with tariff compliance?
Avalara has a portfolio of international trade compliance solutions to help businesses improve and streamline cross-border compliance. And Avalara Tax Research provides clear, concise answers to tariff compliance questions.
This blog post has been updated to reflect recent developments.