Under Council Regulation (EU) 2026/382, the EU formally removes the
€150 customs duty de minimis exemption on low-value B2C imports, as part
of the broader modernisation
of the EU customs union. In place of the exemption, an interim flat
customs duty of €3 per declaration line item applies to qualifying
distance sales with an intrinsic value of €150 or less. The flat rate
operates until 1 July 2028, when the centralised EU Customs Data Hub is
scheduled to launch and restore full product-specific tariff
classifications.
Evolving European trade rules, line-item handling fees, and duty
calculations require automated accuracy at checkout. Explore how Avalara
Cross-Border automates real-time landed cost calculations, item
classification, and tariff code mapping to keep international shipments
moving smoothly.