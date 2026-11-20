The European Commission has implemented a mandatory Union handling fee of €2 per customs declaration line item on business-to-consumer (B2C) shipments entering 37 EU and associated territories. The fee applies across all basket values — both below and above €150 — and is assessed in addition to applicable customs duties. Because the fee forms part of the taxable import value, VAT applies to the charge at checkout under the Import One-Stop Shop (IOSS) scheme or at customs clearance for non-IOSS and high-value orders.