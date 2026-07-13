As the tax landscape continues to evolve, businesses need flexible solutions with evolving capabilities to navigate the additional compliance complexities.

It’s particularly important for businesses that want to scale into new markets with confidence, reduce audit risk as they grow, or simply use resources more efficiently. (One survey found that manufacturers under 500 employees spend an average of 149 hours each month on tax management.)

These solutions have the greatest impact when they’re embedded into the systems people use every day, such as Microsoft Dynamics 365. That’s why Avalara continues to invest in bringing AI-powered tax and compliance capabilities to where work gets done today — because when businesses scale into new markets or broaden their offerings, “bolted-on” tax structures are often the first to fail.

A core benefit of Microsoft Dynamics 365 is ensuring everyone in your organization is working from the same data — and Avalara helps you take that same approach with your tax processes, allowing you to embed compliance right into your workflows. Even better, you can buy directly from the Microsoft Marketplace, and those purchases apply to your Azure commitment. That means Avalara also helps you use your budget effectively and centralize your cloud spend.