Embedding compliance directly into workflows increases efficiency, reduces the likelihood of errors, and can even help reduce audit risk as a business grows. As regulations shift and businesses scale, tax tools that are “bolted on” instead of built in often fail.
Avalara makes it pain-free to build compliance into your workflows: Recent enhancements include zero-touch setup and authentication to reduce IT lift, an AvaTax home page experience that simplifies access to tools, and a diagnostic tool that provides proactive risk reduction and audit readiness.
The benefits of embedding Avalara solutions go beyond compliance. When you buy directly from the Microsoft Marketplace, those purchases apply to your Azure commitment, helping you optimize your cloud spend. Our alignment with Microsoft security, compliance, and operational standards means shorter procurement cycles and fewer hurdles. You can even receive Azure private offers by partnering with Avalara.