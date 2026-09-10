California to tax software and SaaS in 2027

Yes. Governor Newsom signed Senate Bill 122 into law on June 29, 2026, so California will apply sales and use tax to Software as a Service (SaaS) and prewritten computer software starting January 1, 2027.
No. California SB 122 specifically exempts many digital goods from sales and use tax. This means digital books, digital audio and visual works (like streamed movies or music), digital video games, and digital assets remain nontaxable.
Under Proposed Regulation 1600, “cloud-based Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) that allow customers to create, deploy, or run their own software applications” are excluded from the definition of digital products so would not be subject to California sales and use tax. CDTFA may provide more guidance in its emergency regulations.
It could. CDTFA’s draft regulations include one example addressing AI. It reads:
“Company X is a computer software vendor that offers an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered tax-analysis tool within its prewritten compliance platform. The AI tool automatically generates recommended filing categories based on patterns the model has learned. To improve its predictions, Company X trains the AI tool on California’s sales and use tax statutes, regulations, and historical legal opinions. The result is a version of the tool that produces more accurate suggestions for California-based users.
Even though the AI tool produces outputs that appear tailored to California tax rules, these outputs are not the result of computer software prepared to the special order of a single customer. Instead, they are trained, automated outputs produced by a generalized machine-learning system that is sold or licensed to many customers. Therefore, such AI-generated adaptations do not qualify as custom computer software.”
Hopefully the Department will provide additional clarification or examples.
SB 122 provides a sales and use tax exemption for a digital product that represents a service provided in electronic form when 1) the service primarily involves the application of human effort by the service provider, and 2) the human effort originated after the customer requested the service.
But the bill also states that this exemption “does not apply to the sale or purchase of the right to use the provider’s computer software running on a cloud infrastructure or the right to access that software from various client devices through either a thin client interface, including a web browser, or a program interface.”
CDTFA should provide examples and guidance in its emergency regulations.
For in-person sales, the transaction is sourced to the seller’s location. For remote transactions, it’s sourced to the purchaser’s known address in California, using this priority order: the billing address, the shipping or delivery address, the mailing address associated with the payment instrument, or the purchaser’s most recent mailing address.