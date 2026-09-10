California to tax software and SaaS in 2027

SB 122 taxes prewritten computer software and SaaS effective January 1, 2027. Other digital goods, such as ebooks, music, and streamed content, remain exempt from California sales and use tax under the bill.

California Revenue and Taxation Code currently defines “tangible personal property” as “personal property which may be seen, weighed, measured, felt, or touched, or which is in any other manner perceptible to the senses.”

SB 122 amends the definition of tangible personal property to mean either:

Personal property that can be seen, weighed, measured, felt, touched, or is in any other manner perceptible to the senses; or A digital product and any copyright or patent interests associated therewith.

The bill defines digital product as “prewritten computer software transferred on tangible storage media, transferred electronically, or accessed remotely.” This means “computer software that is held or existing for general or repeated sale or lease, even if the prewritten software was initially developed on a custom basis for in-house use, including the combination of two or more prewritten programs.”

Fully custom software would remain exempt.

SB 122 also specifically excludes the following from the definition of digital product—and therefore from taxation.

A digital asset, defined as “a digital representation of value that is recorded on a cryptographically secured distributed ledger or any similar technology”

A digital audio work, digital audiovisual work, or digital visual work

A digital book

Digital infrastructure, defined as “a cloud-based service provided remotely that allows a user to create, deploy, scale, or run the user’s own computer software on the service provider’s digital platform without managing, operating, or maintaining the user’s own infrastructure, including any hardware, software, networks, and facilities that are required to allow the user to create, deploy, scale, or run the user’s own computer software, required to complete the task”

A digital video game product

Additionally, the bill states that for the purposes of use tax liability, “‘storage’ and ‘use’ do not include the keeping, retaining, or exercising of any right or power over a digital product for the purpose of installing or deploying the digital product for use thereafter solely outside the state.”