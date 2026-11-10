U.K. businesses need dedicated software when sales in individual U.S. states reach economic nexus thresholds — typically $100,000 in gross revenue or 200 separate transactions within a calendar year. Once crossed, the business must register, calculate local rates at checkout, and submit returns to state revenue authorities.
Five-digit U.S. ZIP codes do not follow municipal tax boundaries. A single postal code can span multiple city, county, and transit districts with differing tax rates. Compliant software must use rooftop-level geocoding and exact street address validation to determine the precise tax jurisdiction for each delivery.
Basic calculation engines only determine tax rates at checkout and record transaction data. Automated reporting and filing require managed returns functionality, where the software consolidates multichannel sales, compiles state-specific return forms, and transfers tax payments directly to state revenue departments before filing deadlines.
If a U.K. merchant sells goods wholesale or to exempt U.S. organisations, software must collect, validate, and digitally store state exemption certificates before purchase. Valid certificates protect the seller from being held liable for uncollected tax during state tax audits.