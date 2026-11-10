Once a U.K. ecommerce business expands into the U.S., managing tax on spreadsheets and basic rate tables quickly breaks down. Unlike the U.K. value-added tax (VAT) regime — which features a single national tax authority, a standard 20% rate, and centralised digital reporting — the U.S. sales tax system is decentralised across more than 12,000 separate state and local jurisdictions.

In the U.S., you’re only required to collect tax in states where your business establishes nexus, and you must hold an active state permit before charging tax at the checkout. For growing U.K. brands selling across multiple channels, managing these obligations manually creates operational friction.

Consider a U.K. apparel brand selling via Shopify and Amazon. As orders grow, the merchant triggers economic nexus in California, Illinois, and New York. Amazon collects tax on marketplace sales as a facilitator, but the brand remains legally responsible for calculating, collecting, and remitting tax on its direct Shopify store. Choosing the right software determines whether expansion runs smoothly or creates costly audit exposure.