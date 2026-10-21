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California sales tax compliance

California SB 122: Prepare for the new tax on software and SaaS

California will tax software as a service (SaaS) and prewritten computer software starting January 1, 2027. Find out if your business is affected and automate compliance for sales and for vendor purchases.

Request a California software tax readiness consultation – and get 20% off AvaTax and AvaTax for AP

What you’ll get:

  • Clear guidance for software sellers, buyers, and out-of-state vendors
  • A review of your business with an impact assessment
  • Recommendations on how to implement automated workflows to comply with the new rules
  • Opportunity to get zero cost guided implementation and 20% off AvaTax and AvaTax for AP service (terms and conditions apply)

Request a California software tax consultation

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Legislative overview

What is California Senate Bill 122?

California Senate Bill 122 (SB 122) expands sales and use tax to prewritten computer software and SaaS, effective January 1, 2027. For decades, California has treated electronically transferred or remotely accessed software and cloud subscriptions as tax-exempt. Under SB 122, that exemption officially ends.

California represents one of the largest economies in the world and SB 122 creates immediate compliance requirements for businesses worldwide that sell into California or purchase cloud software for California employees.

Who does California SB 122 impact?

California’s new software tax applies differently depending on what you sell, where your team operates, and how many transactions you process.

SELL-SIDE EXPOSURE

Out-of-state software sellers: Businesses selling prewritten digital software and SaaS to California customers

 

Key legal triggers:

  • $500,000 economic nexus: Digital software sales count toward California’s $500,000 registration threshold starting January 1, 2027.

 

Operational obligations:

  • Register for a seller’s permit with the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA).
  • Configure billing systems for real-time district calculation.
  • Collect, validate, and store customer resale/exemption certificates.
  • Track individual accounts for $5M direct pay liability shifts.

BUY-SIDE EXPOSURE

Corporate software buyers: Businesses purchasing prewritten digital software and SaaS

 

Key legal triggers:

  • $5M liability shift: Annual software spend over $5M with a single vendor may shift tax liability to your business under direct pay rules.
  • Direct pay permit requirement: A buyer that obtains a use tax direct pay permit and gives a vendor a direct pay exemption certificate is liable for the applicable use tax on California software and SaaS purchases.

 

Operational obligations:

  • Review vendor software invoices for tax accuracy.
  • Acquire a CDTFA direct pay permit for $5M+ vendor accounts.
  • Automate AP invoice verification and use tax accruals.
  • Update IT procurement budgets for state and local tax increases.

The regulatory shift

How California tax rules are changing on January 1, 2027

Compliance area 

Before January 1, 2017 

Starting January 1, 2027 

Cloud software (SaaS)

Generally exempt from California sales and use tax

Subject to California state and local sales and use tax

Economic nexus threshold

SaaS excluded from $500,000 nexus threshold

SaaS counts toward $500,000 threshold for registration

High-volume ($5M+) purchases

Standard vendor billing rules

Liability may shift to buyer

Vendor invoices and AP Review

No use tax required on prewritten software or SaaS subscriptions

Businesses required to verify vendor tax accuracy and self-remit applicable use tax

Readiness road map

Four steps your team should take before January 1

Step 1

Determine your nexus and exposure. 

Calculate your California sales against the $500,000 economic nexus threshold and check your physical footprint in the state.

Step 2

Classify software and billing rules

Map taxable SaaS versus exempt services in your catalog and configure billing-address sourcing logic.

Step 3

Manage exemption certificates.

Establish workflows to collect direct pay and resale certificates from qualifying buyers, including accounts exceeding $5M.

Step 4

Automate tax determination and filing.

Connect automated calculation into ERP/billing systems and schedule periodic CDTFA returns remittance.
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Simple plans. Transparent pricing.

New, simplified pricing plans from Avalara allow you to compare, choose, and get started — on your terms. Plans start at $699 per state, per year. Qualifying businesses may access state-funded compliance services in up to 25 states through the SST program, potentially at no cost. Easy to compare. Easy to buy.
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Knowledge and tools

Practical resources to help your business prepare

FAQ

Common questions about California SB 122

Yes. If your company sells prewritten software or SaaS to California customers and your total annual sales into the state exceed $500,000, you establish economic nexus. You are required to register with the CDTFA, calculate and collect state and local district taxes, and file periodic returns.

The law takes effect on January 1, 2027. Businesses should begin reviewing product taxability mapping, customer billing addresses, and ERP and checkout configurations as soon as possible to ensure systems are tested and ready for the first transaction window.

Under SB 122, if a customer purchases more than $5 million in taxable software from a single vendor in a calendar year, tax liability may shift from the seller to the purchaser. A buyer must obtain a use tax direct pay permit from the CDTFA, issue a valid direct payment certificate to the vendor, and remit applicable use tax directly to California.

SB 122 specifically targets prewritten computer software transferred electronically or accessed remotely. Fully custom software developed for a single client and stand-alone professional services generally remain nontaxable, provided these charges are separately stated on invoices.

If your company operates in California and uses software in the state, you remain legally obligated to report and pay California use tax if the vendor fails to bill you for sales tax. Automated AP tax review tools help identify these untaxed transactions.

California taxes software based on the customer’s billing address. Proposed rules would let customers with multistate users apportion out non-California use, which can impact the amount subject to tax. For enterprise subscriptions with distributed teams, businesses should document employee seat locations to avoid paying California tax on software used exclusively by out-of-state personnel.

While California is not a Streamlined Sales Tax member state, Avalara Select packages offer combined management for California alongside SST state-funded filing in participating member states, providing a cost-effective multistate compliance framework.

Get your California software tax readiness plan in place today

Avoid billing disruptions, customer checkout friction, and audit penalties before the January 1, 2027, effective date. Avalara helps you automate tax determination for every customer invoice and vendor bill.
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