Yes. Under U.S. state tax law, owning tangible personal property stored in a state establishes physical presence. Because Amazon autonomously distributes inventory across its nationwide fulfilment centre network, holding even a single unit in a facility creates physical nexus in that state for your business.
Yes. While marketplace facilitator laws require Amazon to collect and remit sales tax on sales made through Amazon.com, holding inventory in an FBA warehouse creates company-level physical nexus. This means you are legally required to register and collect sales tax on any direct sales made through your own website (such as Shopify) to buyers in that state.
Economic nexus is triggered only after reaching a state’s statutory sales threshold (typically $100,000 in gross revenue or 200 separate transactions within a calendar year). Physical nexus has no dollar threshold — storing inventory, hiring an employee, or sending sales staff into a state creates tax collection obligations from your very first dollar of sales.
Trailing nexus is a state tax rule where a business remains legally obligated to collect sales tax for a period of time after its physical presence in the state has ended (such as after clearing out a warehouse or ending a contractor agreement). Most states enforce trailing nexus for between 12 and 24 months, or until the end of the calendar year following the removal of physical assets.