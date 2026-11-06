Holding physical goods on American soil represents the most common and fastest trigger of state sales tax nexus for U.K. exporters.

Does inventory in a U.S. warehouse create physical nexus?

Yes. Under U.S. state tax law, owning tangible personal property located inside a state creates an immediate physical connection. It doesn’t matter whether you own the property, lease the facility, or simply rent shelf space from a third-party logistics provider. The physical presence of your stock establishes nexus from the day the goods arrive.

Can a third-party logistics provider create nexus?

Partnering with a 3PL provider to improve shipping times creates physical nexus in every state where that 3PL maintains your inventory. If your logistics partner operates fulfilment centres in California, Texas, and Illinois, and stores your products across those facilities, your U.K. company has established physical nexus in all three states.

What to ask your U.S. fulfilment provider

Before signing an agreement with a U.S. logistics partner, U.K. supply chain teams should establish:

The exact states where stock will be received, stored, and fulfilled.

Whether the warehouse management software provides real-time reporting on inventory by state.

Whether the provider autonomously moves stock between regional hubs.

Warehouse nexus often comes before any U.S. entity

State revenue departments enforce sales tax collection obligations directly on foreign corporations based strictly on the physical presence of inventory, long before a business incorporates a U.S. entity.