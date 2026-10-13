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Oct 13, 2026

Physical nexus for UK businesses: How US warehouses, staff, FBA, and trade shows create exposure

Ben Robinson

U.K. businesses selling goods and services into the U.S. often assume that state sales tax obligations only apply once they generate substantial revenue across the Atlantic. While economic nexus laws establish specific annual revenue thresholds (typically $100,000 or 200 transactions), physical nexus operates under an entirely separate statutory legal standard. In U.S. state tax law, having even a minor physical presence within a state can trigger immediate sales tax registration and collection obligations.

 

Physical presence in the U.S. is rarely limited to owning a local office or brick-and-mortar storefront. Storing inventory in third-party fulfilment (3PL) hubs, participating in Amazon Fulfilment by Amazon (FBA), employing remote staff, contracting local sales representatives, or sending technical teams to exhibit at industry trade shows can all establish physical nexus. For U.K. exporters and ecommerce brands, failing to track this physical footprint creates severe retrospective sales tax exposure, uncollected tax liabilities, backdated interest, and substantial penalties across dozens of U.S. states.

Key takeaways

  • Physical nexus can trigger dollar-one liability. Unlike economic nexus, physical presence does not require hitting a $100,000 sales threshold; owning inventory or maintaining personnel in a state creates immediate tax obligations from your very first dollar of sales.

  • Amazon FBA autonomously disperses stock. When a U.K. seller sends inventory to Amazon U.S., Amazon distributes units across warehouses in multiple states without prior notification, creating instant multistate physical nexus.

  • Personnel create immediate state presence. Employing a single remote worker, hiring independent sales contractors, or sending field engineers to install machinery establishes taxable presence in that state.

  • Marketplace facilitator laws do not eliminate company nexus. While marketplaces collect tax on platform sales, holding inventory in an FBA warehouse creates nexus for your direct website sales, corporate registrations, and state income tax reporting.

What physical nexus means for a U.K. business

Navigating U.S. sales tax requires U.K. finance leaders to distinguish between physical and economic connection rules.

 

Physical presence creates sales tax obligations

 

Under individual U.S. state revenue statutes, a state has the legal authority to require an out-of-state or foreign business to collect U.S. sales tax if the business maintains a sufficient physical connection with that jurisdiction. Once physical nexus is established, the business is legally obligated to register for a U.S. sales tax permit, calculate applicable state and local sales taxes, collect tax from buyers, and submit periodic tax returns to the state department of revenue.

 

Physical vs economic nexus

 

Understanding the legal distinction between the two nexus regimes is vital:

 

  • Economic nexus: Triggered solely by exceeding a state’s sales revenue or transaction volume threshold within a calendar year (such as $100,000 in gross sales).

  • Physical nexus: Triggered by tangible property, stock, or human presence located within the state boundaries. Physical nexus operates with a zero-dollar threshold, creating instant tax obligations regardless of total sales volume in that state.

 

Why cross-border teams miss nexus triggers

 

U.K. finance teams often monitor company-wide U.S. turnover, assuming they remain compliant because their total direct-to-consumer sales in specific states remain under $100,000. This oversight leaves businesses blind to physical nexus triggers created by operational decisions — such as moving stock into a New Jersey 3PL or hiring a remote sales representative in California.

Physical nexus triggers at a glance

The reference matrix below outlines the primary U.S. operational activities that create physical presence nexus:

 

Which U.S. activities need a nexus review?

 

Operational activityPhysical nexus risk levelCritical compliance question to evaluate
Storing inventory in a 3PL or warehouseImmediate/SevereWhere is your stock physically housed at any given point in the month?
Enrolling in Amazon U.S. FBAImmediate/ MultistateIn which states has Amazon distributed your inventory across its fulfilment network?
Hiring remote U.S. employeesImmediate/ SevereIn which U.S. states do your employees permanently reside and work?
Using independent sales contractorsHighAre 1099 contractors or agents actively soliciting sales on your behalf in-state?
On-site machinery installation or repairsHighDo your U.K. engineers spend days on-site assembling or servicing client equipment?
Attending or exhibiting at trade showsModerate to HighAre you taking orders on the show floor and do your days exceed state safe harbours?
Consignment stock at customer sitesImmediate/ SevereDo you retain legal ownership of inventory held at a U.S. buyer’s manufacturing facility?

Warehouses, 3PLs, and inventory stored in the U.S.

Holding physical goods on American soil represents the most common and fastest trigger of state sales tax nexus for U.K. exporters.

 

Does inventory in a U.S. warehouse create physical nexus?

 

Yes. Under U.S. state tax law, owning tangible personal property located inside a state creates an immediate physical connection. It doesn’t matter whether you own the property, lease the facility, or simply rent shelf space from a third-party logistics provider. The physical presence of your stock establishes nexus from the day the goods arrive.

 

Can a third-party logistics provider create nexus?

 

Partnering with a 3PL provider to improve shipping times creates physical nexus in every state where that 3PL maintains your inventory. If your logistics partner operates fulfilment centres in California, Texas, and Illinois, and stores your products across those facilities, your U.K. company has established physical nexus in all three states.

 

What to ask your U.S. fulfilment provider

 

Before signing an agreement with a U.S. logistics partner, U.K. supply chain teams should establish:

 

  • The exact states where stock will be received, stored, and fulfilled.

  • Whether the warehouse management software provides real-time reporting on inventory by state.

  • Whether the provider autonomously moves stock between regional hubs.

 

Warehouse nexus often comes before any U.S. entity

 

State revenue departments enforce sales tax collection obligations directly on foreign corporations based strictly on the physical presence of inventory, long before a business incorporates a U.S. entity.

Amazon FBA and physical nexus

Selling through Amazon U.S. provides rapid market access, but FBA creates immediate multistate tax exposure.

 

Does Amazon FBA create physical nexus?

 

When a U.K. business ships inventory to Amazon U.S., automated algorithms distribute those units across dozens of fulfilment centres nationwide to optimise delivery speeds. Storing even a single unit in an Amazon warehouse creates physical nexus in that state.

 

Marketplace collection does not settle your own nexus

 

While marketplace facilitator laws require Amazon to collect sales tax on marketplace orders, holding FBA inventory establishes company-level physical nexus. If your U.K. company also sells directly to U.S. buyers via your own website, you must register and collect sales tax on all direct website sales in every state where Amazon holds your stock.

Employees, contractors, and representatives

Human presence inside a state establishes an immediate taxable connection between your U.K. business and state revenue authorities.

 

Can one U.S.-based employee create physical presence nexus?

 

Yes. Employing a single remote worker who resides and works in a U.S. state creates physical nexus in that state, regardless of whether their role involves sales.

 

Do independent contractors create sales tax nexus?

 

Under agency nexus rules, hiring independent contractors, 1099 sales representatives, or marketing agents to solicit orders on your behalf creates physical presence.

 

State tax authorities, including the Florida Department of Revenue out-of-state business rules, classify sales agents, independent contractors, and on-site technical representatives as taxable business connections.

 

Travelling staff and short visits

 

Sending U.K. staff on sales trips to negotiate contracts, take purchase orders, or conduct product demonstrations establishes physical nexus once visits exceed temporary administrative thresholds.

Installation, repairs, training, and delivery

Providing post-sale physical support services at a customer’s facility establishes physical presence.

 

Does installing products at a customer site create nexus?

 

Sending U.K. engineers or hiring local contractors to physically assemble, install, or integrate equipment at a customer’s facility creates physical nexus for the duration of the project.

 

Repairs, maintenance, and field support

 

Providing on-site warranty repairs, equipment maintenance, or in-person technical training at customer locations establishes physical presence under state service rules.

 

Delivering goods yourself

 

Delivering products into a state using company-owned or leased vehicles (rather than common carriers like UPS, FedEx, or DHL) establishes transportation nexus.

Trade shows and other temporary presence

Exhibiting at U.S. trade shows represents a key commercial channel with specific state tax thresholds.

 

Can attending a trade show create physical nexus?

 

Attending as a visitor does not create nexus. However, renting an exhibition booth, displaying products, collecting leads, and taking customer orders creates temporary physical presence.

 

Why the activity at the event matters

 

Displaying products solely for marketing carries lower risk, whereas taking signed purchase orders or processing card payments on the exhibition floor triggers immediate U.S. sales tax collection obligations.

 

California: A limited trade-show exception

 

California provides a statutory safe harbour: businesses do not establish nexus solely by attending trade shows if they exhibit for no more than 15 days in a 12-month period and generate less than $100,000 in net sales from those events.

 

The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration Regulation 1684 establishes the specific 15-day and $100,000 threshold conditions governing temporary convention and trade show presence.

 

Texas: A contrasting approach

 

Texas enforces strict physical presence rules with no broad statutory trade show safe harbour; soliciting sales at conventions in Texas requires holding an active sales tax permit.

 

The Texas Comptroller event sales tax guidance requires out-of-state sellers exhibiting or taking orders at Texas trade shows to obtain an active sales tax permit.

 

Pre-event nexus checklist

 

Before exhibiting, confirm event duration, verify whether the state offers a statutory safe harbour, and determine whether booth staff will accept customer orders on site.

Map, monitor, and assess your physical footprint

Managing U.S. sales tax compliance requires structured operational oversight across departments.

 

Three steps to assess physical nexus

 

  1. Audit physical assets: Map all 3PL warehouses, Amazon FBA hubs, and return centres holding your inventory.

  2. Review personnel locations: Document where remote employees, sales agents, and field engineers operate.

  3. Establish continuous monitoring: Track operational expansions before new physical activities commence.

 

Executing state voluntary disclosure agreements allows businesses discovering historical uncollected tax liabilities to limit retrospective audit lookback periods and waive late-filing penalties.

 

How Avalara can help

 

Managing multistate physical nexus rules, thousands of local tax jurisdictions, product taxability variations, and return filing schedules manually creates severe operational risk.

 

Avalara AvaTax uses embedded agentic AI to autonomously evaluate cross-border transactions, track physical and economic nexus thresholds in real time across all 50 states, and apply precise state and local tax rates at checkout. AI agents continuously monitor multichannel inventory movements, identify state tax obligations before exposure grows, and integrate directly with billing engines and ERPs to automate multistate return filings without manual data extraction.

 

Evaluating cross-border exposure with the sales tax risk assessment tool helps businesses identify physical and economic nexus obligations across states and resolve historical liabilities.

FAQ

Yes. Under U.S. state tax law, owning tangible personal property stored in a state establishes physical presence. Because Amazon autonomously distributes inventory across its nationwide fulfilment centre network, holding even a single unit in a facility creates physical nexus in that state for your business.

Yes. While marketplace facilitator laws require Amazon to collect and remit sales tax on sales made through Amazon.com, holding inventory in an FBA warehouse creates company-level physical nexus. This means you are legally required to register and collect sales tax on any direct sales made through your own website (such as Shopify) to buyers in that state.

Economic nexus is triggered only after reaching a state’s statutory sales threshold (typically $100,000 in gross revenue or 200 separate transactions within a calendar year). Physical nexus has no dollar threshold — storing inventory, hiring an employee, or sending sales staff into a state creates tax collection obligations from your very first dollar of sales.

Trailing nexus is a state tax rule where a business remains legally obligated to collect sales tax for a period of time after its physical presence in the state has ended (such as after clearing out a warehouse or ending a contractor agreement). Most states enforce trailing nexus for between 12 and 24 months, or until the end of the calendar year following the removal of physical assets.

Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
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