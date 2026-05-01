States are sometimes sympathetic to the plight of retailers who develop a sales tax obligation through inventory stored in a third-party or marketplace warehouse.
In 2017, the Multistate Tax Commission ran a tax amnesty program for marketplace sellers whose marketplace inventory had created physical presence nexus in one or more states. About 25 states participated, and most waived past taxes without limitations for businesses whose only connection to the state was marketplace inventory. The remaining states provided more limited amnesty.
In 2019, California provided temporary relief for marketplace sellers who were “engaged in business” in the state solely because they used a marketplace facilitator to facilitate sales of their merchandise for delivery in California and the marketplace facilitator stored their inventory in California.
In 2021, Pennsylvania offered limited tax amnesty to unregistered remote sellers that held inventory in the commonwealth. The program limited the lookback period and penalty relief for eligible, participating businesses that took the required steps to become sales tax compliant.
Illinois will offer tax amnesty for Illinois retailers in the fall of 2025 and tax amnesty for remote retailers in 2026. The legislation doesn’t mention marketplace inventory. We’ll have to see if the Illinois Department of Revenue offers any additional guidance on this matter.
Additional states could offer amnesty to remote sellers with inventory in the state in the future, but the more time passes, the less likely that seems.
States pursue marketplace sellers for back sales tax based on inventory
California, Pennsylvania, and Washington have pursued remote sellers for back sales tax based on inventory and inventory alone — with mixed results. Overall, California and Washington have been more successful than Pennsylvania.
Courts side with California
California started requiring marketplace facilitators to collect and remit sales tax on behalf of third-party sellers in October 2019, but the CDTFA has continued to seek sales tax from third-party Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) sellers for periods prior to that date. The state’s efforts were challenged by the Online Merchants Guild, an ecommerce trade group, but the courts repeatedly sided with California — in 2021, 2022, and again in 2023.
The Supreme Court of the United States refused to hear the case, so unless a different type of challenge proves effective, California can hold marketplace sellers that had inventory in the state liable for back sales tax and applicable penalties. Fortunately, for affected marketplace sellers, the CDTFA will only hold them liable for periods between April 1, 2016, and March 31, 2019.
Court sides with Washington
Washington has also been challenged for holding marketplace sellers liable for sales tax based on their marketplace inventory. As in California, taxpayer arguments generally haven’t been successful.
On January 23, 2024, an appellate court found two out-of-state sellers liable for both sales tax and business and occupation (B&O) tax for sales made through the FBA program prior to January 1, 2020, when Washington’s marketplace facilitator law took effect.
The court made a few interesting observations in its opinion, including:
- The Amazon Services Business Solutions Agreement (BSA) reads, “You understand and acknowledge that storing Units at fulfillment centers may create tax nexus for you in any country, state, province, or other localities in which your units are stored, and you will be solely responsible for any taxes owed as a result of such storage.”
- Amazon’s BSA reads that it will not collect and remit sales tax on behalf of a merchant unless the merchant elects for Amazon to do so.
- “Ignorance of the law excuses no one.”
Additionally, the court determined that marketplace sellers may be liable for B&O tax obligations even if the marketplace facilitator collects and remits sales tax on the sellers’ behalf. Businesses are required to report B&O tax if they have a physical presence in Washington or economic nexus with the state (i.e., if they have more than $100,000 in Washington sales annually).
Pennsylvania loses in court
Like their counterparts in California and Washington, the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue holds that marketplace inventory establishes physical presence for marketplace sellers. Pennsylvania tried to collect back taxes from thousands of Amazon’s FBA sellers based on their inventory in the state, but affected remote sellers fought back (Online Merchants Guild v. C. Daniel Hassell).
In September 2022, the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court sided with the taxpayers. Finding in part that FBA merchants have no control over their merchandise once Amazon receives it, the court ruled that FBA inventory is not sufficient to establish sales tax nexus for nonresident FBA sellers.