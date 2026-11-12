In NetSuite OneWorld, each U.S. legal entity must be mapped to a dedicated company profile within AvaTax. This 1:1 mapping ensures that tax calculations, active state nexus settings, and transaction reporting remain isolated to the specific subsidiary making the sale, preventing cross-entity tax liability contamination across your U.K. parent group.
A linked credit memo is raised directly from the original sales invoice, allowing AvaTax to reference the historical transaction date, tax jurisdictions, and tax rates applied when the sale occurred. A standalone credit memo is created without an invoice reference, meaning AvaTax calculates tax using current rates and active nexus rules, which can lead to variance if rates have changed since the original sale.
No. While a U.K. parent company may consolidate group financial statements in GBP within NetSuite OneWorld, U.S. state departments of revenue require sales tax liabilities to be calculated, collected, and remitted strictly in U.S. dollars (USD). AvaTax calculates tax based on the USD transaction value and records tax liabilities in USD for statutory return filing.
Yes. AvaTax integrates with both SuiteTax and NetSuite Legacy Tax environments. However, because SuiteTax provisions tax regimes and nexus records differently from the legacy tax module, ERP administrators must ensure the correct Avalara bundle configuration is deployed to match their specific NetSuite tax engine.