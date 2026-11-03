Accounts payable teams must examine every incoming vendor invoice to determine whether sales tax was charged correctly.

Out-of-state vendors that do not collect sales tax

Many U.S. suppliers operate as small or remote businesses that have not established economic nexus in your subsidiary’s state and are therefore not legally registered to collect sales tax. When a U.K. group’s New York office buys $20,000 of office furniture from an unregistered supplier in North Carolina, the invoice arrives with $0 tax. The New York entity cannot treat this as a tax-free purchase; it must self-assess New York state and local use tax (typically 8.875% in New York City, or $1,775) and remit the funds directly to the state.

SaaS, software, and digital services

Enterprise digital procurement is a major source of unaccrued use tax. If your U.K. headquarters negotiates a global cloud subscription and allocates 200 user seats to staff operating in Texas or Pennsylvania (where SaaS is legally taxable), the U.S. subsidiary must self-assess use tax on the value of those allocated seats if the software vendor did not charge local tax.

Managing digital product taxability across multistate workforces requires reviewing state-specific rules outlined in the U.S. sales tax on SaaS guide for U.K. businesses.

Invoices where vendors charge too little tax

Vendor tax errors do not protect the buyer. If a vendor charges standard state sales tax (e.g. 6%) but fails to charge the applicable municipal or transit district tax (e.g. an additional 2.25% local rate), the purchasing business must self-assess and remit the 2.25% tax shortfall as consumer use tax.

When an untaxed invoice does not create liability

An untaxed invoice does not trigger use tax if the purchase qualifies for a statutory exemption — such as raw materials purchased under an active manufacturing exemption, or inventory purchased for resale backed by an active U.S. resale and exemption certificate.