In U.S. state tax examinations, accounts payable records represent
the most profitable audit target for state revenue departments.
Why auditors focus on
purchase records
State tax auditors routinely spend over 70% of their audit time
inspecting accounts payable ledgers, fixed asset schedules, and general
ledger expense accounts. Inbound vendor invoices provide clear
documentary evidence: if an invoice shows taxable goods delivered to a
state facility with $0 tax charged and no corresponding use tax accrual
in your tax returns, the auditor issues an immediate tax assessment.
Lookback periods,
penalties, and interest
State sales and use tax audits typically cover a standard three- to
four-year statutory lookback period. If a business registered for sales
tax but never reported consumer use tax on its returns, or failed to
file returns entirely, statutory limitation periods do not apply.
Auditors can assess unaccrued use tax indefinitely, applying statutory
penalties (typically 10% to 25%) and compounding monthly interest.
If historical reviews reveal significant unaccrued use tax
liabilities across multiple states, U.K. groups can limit retrospective
lookback periods and waive late-filing penalties by executing state voluntary
disclosure agreements.
What unpaid
use tax means for U.K. group reporting
Unassessed use tax represents an unrecorded corporate liability that
distorts subsidiary operating margins and requires balance sheet
financial provisions during year-end statutory audits. Under both
International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS, the global accounting
framework used by international groups) and U.K. GAAP (Generally
Accepted Accounting Practice, the statutory reporting standard for
British businesses), finance teams are legally required to recognise
unaccrued tax debts and contingent liabilities on their financial
statements.
Run a use tax
self-audit of U.S. AP spend
Finance teams should evaluate their U.S. accounts payable spend
against this risk matrix:
|Fixed assets and IT hardware
|Out-of-state or foreign supplier invoice with $0 tax
|Confirm use tax was accrued on equipment and shipping costs
|SaaS and cloud software
|Multistate user seats billed to single headquarters
|Verify proportional use tax accruals across taxable user states
|Promotional inventory and samples
|Stock purchased under resale certificate given away
|Confirm use tax was accrued on cost price upon stock withdrawal
|Office furniture and supplies
|Remote vendor charged no local district tax
|Verify local municipal tax differential was accrued
|Contractor tools and equipment
|Leased machinery used at U.S. customer sites
|Confirm temporary lease use tax compliance