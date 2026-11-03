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Nov 3, 2026

US use tax for UK groups: What finance owes on US purchases

Ben Robinson

When U.K. corporate groups expand into the U.S. by establishing American operating subsidiaries, group finance directors and tax controllers tend to focus heavily on outbound compliance: registering for U.S. sales tax permits, collecting tax on customer sales, and filing monthly returns. However, in U.S. state taxation, outbound sales tax represents only half of the legal compliance requirement. The other half — often overlooked by European finance teams — is consumer use tax, an indirect tax levied directly on the goods, capital equipment, and software that U.S. operating entities purchase and consume in their own business operations.

 

In the U.K. and Europe, receiving an untaxed invoice from an international supplier simply triggers an accounting reverse-charge mechanism, creating an offsetting input tax reclaim with net-zero cash impact. In the U.S., there is no input tax recovery. Consumer use tax is a permanent, non-recoverable cash cost. When out-of-state vendors or foreign parent companies deliver equipment, SaaS licences, or promotional inventory to a U.S. facility without charging local sales tax, the U.S. entity is legally obligated to self-assess and remit consumer use tax to the state. Failing to accrue use tax in accounts payable creates hidden corporate liabilities, understated operational expenses, and significant audit penalties during state revenue examinations.

Key takeaways

  • Use tax is a permanent cash cost. Unlike the European value-added tax (VAT) reverse charge, U.S. consumer use tax offers zero input tax deduction; self-assessing use tax directly increases operating and capital expenses.

  • Untaxed vendor invoices create buyer liability. If an out-of-state vendor or foreign supplier fails to charge sales tax on a taxable purchase, the legal obligation to remit tax shifts automatically to the purchasing business.

  • Auditors target accounts payable records first. State tax auditors spend over 70% of their examination time reviewing purchase ledgers, fixed asset additions, and accounts payable invoices for unaccrued use tax.

  • Inventory withdrawals trigger instant tax. Removing items originally purchased tax-free for resale and using them internally (such as marketing giveaways, staff equipment, or client product demonstrations) creates an immediate use tax liability.

What is U.S. use tax and why do U.K. groups owe it?

Understanding how sales tax and use tax interact is essential for managing multi-entity cross-border group finances.

 

How use tax complements sales tax

 

Sales tax and use tax are mutually exclusive, complementary taxes designed to ensure that tangible property and taxable services consumed within a state are taxed exactly once at identical statutory rates:

 

  • Sales tax: Collected and remitted by the seller when a taxable transaction occurs within the state.

  • Consumer use tax: Self-assessed and remitted by the buyer when taxable goods or services are stored, used, or consumed in the state without sales tax having been paid to the vendor.

 

Why the U.S. subsidiary owes use tax, not the U.K. parent

 

Statutory use tax liability attaches to the legal entity that stores, uses, or consumes the property within the state. When a U.K. parent company purchases high-value IT equipment or enters a global enterprise software contract and deploys those assets into its U.S. operating subsidiary, the U.S. entity owes consumer use tax to its local state department of revenue based on the fair market value of the assets consumed.

 

Understanding how U.S. operating presence creates state tax obligations under U.S. sales tax economic nexus rules helps finance teams align group purchasing with state filing requirements.

 

Is U.S. use tax the same as the U.K. VAT reverse charge?

 

No. While the mechanism of self-assessment resembles the European reverse charge, the financial outcome is fundamentally different:

 

  • U.K. VAT reverse charge: The business declares output tax and claims an identical input tax deduction on the same return, resulting in a £0 net cash impact for fully taxable businesses.

  • U.S. consumer use tax: The business self-assesses the tax and remits cash directly to the state department of revenue, with zero input tax recovery. Use tax represents an unrecoverable cash expense that must be debited to operating expense or capitalised into the asset’s balance sheet value.

Which untaxed vendor invoices trigger consumer use tax?

Accounts payable teams must examine every incoming vendor invoice to determine whether sales tax was charged correctly.

 

Out-of-state vendors that do not collect sales tax

 

Many U.S. suppliers operate as small or remote businesses that have not established economic nexus in your subsidiary’s state and are therefore not legally registered to collect sales tax. When a U.K. group’s New York office buys $20,000 of office furniture from an unregistered supplier in North Carolina, the invoice arrives with $0 tax. The New York entity cannot treat this as a tax-free purchase; it must self-assess New York state and local use tax (typically 8.875% in New York City, or $1,775) and remit the funds directly to the state.

 

SaaS, software, and digital services

 

Enterprise digital procurement is a major source of unaccrued use tax. If your U.K. headquarters negotiates a global cloud subscription and allocates 200 user seats to staff operating in Texas or Pennsylvania (where SaaS is legally taxable), the U.S. subsidiary must self-assess use tax on the value of those allocated seats if the software vendor did not charge local tax.

 

Managing digital product taxability across multistate workforces requires reviewing state-specific rules outlined in the U.S. sales tax on SaaS guide for U.K. businesses.

 

Invoices where vendors charge too little tax

 

Vendor tax errors do not protect the buyer. If a vendor charges standard state sales tax (e.g. 6%) but fails to charge the applicable municipal or transit district tax (e.g. an additional 2.25% local rate), the purchasing business must self-assess and remit the 2.25% tax shortfall as consumer use tax.

 

When an untaxed invoice does not create liability

 

An untaxed invoice does not trigger use tax if the purchase qualifies for a statutory exemption — such as raw materials purchased under an active manufacturing exemption, or inventory purchased for resale backed by an active U.S. resale and exemption certificate.

Use tax on fixed assets, equipment, and inventory withdrawals

Capital expenditure and internal stock transfers represent high-value audit exposure areas.

 

Fixed assets and capital equipment

 

When a business purchases industrial machinery, servers, laboratory equipment, or office fixtures tax-free from overseas or out-of-state suppliers, capitalising the invoice on the balance sheet does not satisfy tax law. Consumer use tax must be accrued on the full delivered purchase price (including international freight and transit insurance) and remitted on the next state filing.

 

Inventory taken for internal use

 

Retailers, distributors, and ecommerce brands frequently purchase inventory tax-free from manufacturers under resale exemption certificates. If the business subsequently withdraws items from the warehouse for internal company use (such as equipping staff with laptops, using stock for office supplies, or cannibalising parts for internal repairs), the resale exemption is voided. The business must self-assess consumer use tax on the cost price of the withdrawn inventory in the month it was diverted to internal use.

 

Samples, demos, and promotional goods

 

Withdrawing inventory to distribute as free marketing samples, trade show giveaways, or field demonstration units triggers immediate consumer use tax based on the original cost of the goods.

How to calculate, accrue, and report use tax

Managing use tax requires structured accounting entries within enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems.

 

How is consumer use tax calculated?

 

Consumer use tax is calculated by multiplying the net purchase price by the combined state and local tax rate applicable at the exact delivery address where the asset is first used:

 

Use tax payable = (purchase price + freight charges) X combined local tax rate - legally imposed sales tax already paid

 

If another state legally charged sales tax at a lower rate (e.g. 5%), the destination state (e.g. 8%) typically grants a credit for the tax already paid, requiring the buyer to remit only the remaining 3% differential.

 

Which rate and location apply?

 

Use tax is governed by destination sourcing rules: the tax rate is determined by the specific street-level address where the asset is received and put to business use, not where the purchase order was approved or where the invoice was received.

 

What does a use tax accrual look like?

 

Consider a U.S. subsidiary in Chicago, Illinois (where the combined local tax rate is 10.25%) that purchases $50,000 of untaxed server hardware from an out-of-state vendor:

 

Accounting entryAccount descriptionDebitCredit
Dr. Fixed assets/expenseServer hardware asset account$50,000
Dr. Fixed assets/expenseConsumer use tax (capitalised/expensed)$5,125
Cr. Accounts payableVendor invoice balance payable$50,000
Cr. Use tax liabilityAccrued state use tax payable to Illinois$5,125

 

Where does use tax appear on a return?

 

Consumer use tax is not reported on corporate income tax returns. It’s reported directly on the business’s periodic state sales and use tax return, entered on dedicated “Consumer Use Tax” line items alongside outbound sales tax collections.

How accounts payable can catch use tax before it becomes a liability

Accounts payable workflows represent the frontline defence against unaccrued use tax liabilities.

 

Invoice review rules for AP

 

Accounts payable software must evaluate three certain for every non-inventory and fixed-asset invoice before payment release:

 

  1. Did the vendor charge sales tax on the invoice?

  2. If yes, was sales tax charged at the correct local tax rate for the delivery address?

  3. If no, does the purchase qualify for a documented statutory exemption, or must consumer use tax be accrued?

 

Vendor master data and purchase tax codes

 

Finance teams must configure ERP purchase tax codes (in SAP, Oracle, NetSuite, or Microsoft Dynamics) to differentiate between tax-paid purchases, exempt inventory purchases, and taxable purchases requiring automated use tax accrual.

 

Who owns use tax across U.K. group finance and U.S. AP?

 

Effective governance requires clear division of responsibility:

 

  • U.S. accounts payable: Reviews incoming invoices and applies purchase tax codes.

  • U.S. controller: Reconciles accrued use tax liability accounts and files periodic state returns.

  • U.K. group finance: Ensures intercompany asset transfers and centralised software allocations carry appropriate tax provisions.

Why use tax creates hidden audit exposure

In U.S. state tax examinations, accounts payable records represent the most profitable audit target for state revenue departments.

 

Why auditors focus on purchase records

 

State tax auditors routinely spend over 70% of their audit time inspecting accounts payable ledgers, fixed asset schedules, and general ledger expense accounts. Inbound vendor invoices provide clear documentary evidence: if an invoice shows taxable goods delivered to a state facility with $0 tax charged and no corresponding use tax accrual in your tax returns, the auditor issues an immediate tax assessment.

 

Lookback periods, penalties, and interest

 

State sales and use tax audits typically cover a standard three- to four-year statutory lookback period. If a business registered for sales tax but never reported consumer use tax on its returns, or failed to file returns entirely, statutory limitation periods do not apply. Auditors can assess unaccrued use tax indefinitely, applying statutory penalties (typically 10% to 25%) and compounding monthly interest.

 

If historical reviews reveal significant unaccrued use tax liabilities across multiple states, U.K. groups can limit retrospective lookback periods and waive late-filing penalties by executing state voluntary disclosure agreements.

 

What unpaid use tax means for U.K. group reporting

 

Unassessed use tax represents an unrecorded corporate liability that distorts subsidiary operating margins and requires balance sheet financial provisions during year-end statutory audits. Under both International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS, the global accounting framework used by international groups) and U.K. GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Practice, the statutory reporting standard for British businesses), finance teams are legally required to recognise unaccrued tax debts and contingent liabilities on their financial statements.

 

Run a use tax self-audit of U.S. AP spend

 

Finance teams should evaluate their U.S. accounts payable spend against this risk matrix:

 

AP spend categoryPrimary use tax risk indicatorAudit verification action
Fixed assets and IT hardwareOut-of-state or foreign supplier invoice with $0 taxConfirm use tax was accrued on equipment and shipping costs
SaaS and cloud softwareMultistate user seats billed to single headquartersVerify proportional use tax accruals across taxable user states
Promotional inventory and samplesStock purchased under resale certificate given awayConfirm use tax was accrued on cost price upon stock withdrawal
Office furniture and suppliesRemote vendor charged no local district taxVerify local municipal tax differential was accrued
Contractor tools and equipmentLeased machinery used at U.S. customer sitesConfirm temporary lease use tax compliance

Automating consumer use tax with AvaTax for Accounts Payable

Manually auditing thousands of accounts payable invoices, tracking local tax rates across 12,000 jurisdictions, and calculating use tax differentials in spreadsheets creates severe operational drag and leaves extensive compliance blind spots.

 

Avalara AvaTax for Accounts Payable uses embedded agentic AI to autonomously evaluate incoming purchase invoices against current state and local taxability rules in real time. AI agents cross-check vendor-charged tax against street-level destination rates, flag undercharged or uncharged tax, and automatically generate balanced use tax accrual journal entries directly inside your ERP system before payment runs execute.

FAQ

U.S. sales tax is collected and remitted by the seller on transactions occurring within a state. Consumer use tax is self-assessed and remitted directly by the buyer when taxable goods or services are purchased from an out-of-state vendor without sales tax and used within the buyer’s home state.

No. Unlike European VAT, U.S. sales and use taxes are non-recoverable consumption taxes. Once use tax is self-assessed and paid to a state, it represents a permanent direct expense that cannot be reclaimed on future tax returns.

If a vendor does not charge sales tax on a taxable item, the purchasing business is legally required to calculate, self-assess, and remit consumer use tax directly to its state department of revenue on its next periodic tax filing.

Yes. When physical assets, machinery, or software licences are transferred to and deployed within a U.S. operating subsidiary, the U.S. entity is liable for consumer use tax in the state where the assets are stored and used, based on their fair market value.

Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
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