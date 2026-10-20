British companies expanding their business-to-business (B2B) sales into the U.S. often assume that commercial transactions are automatically free from indirect tax. In the U.K. and Europe, selling to another business simply requires verifying the customer’s value-added tax (VAT) identification number and applying standard reverse-charge mechanisms. In the U.S., there’s no universal B2B exemption and no reverse charge. Under U.S. state tax law, every commercial sale of taxable goods or digital products is legally presumed to be taxable until the seller proves otherwise.

When a U.K. business establishes U.S. sales tax nexus in a U.S. state, relieving a corporate customer from sales tax requires holding a legally valid, fully completed exemption or resale certificate before the transaction closes. Relying on commercial goodwill, verbal assurances, or a customer’s corporate status is not legally sufficient. If an auditor inspects your U.S. sales records and finds missing or invalid certificates, state revenue departments assess the U.K. seller directly for 100% of the uncollected sales tax, along with backdated interest and substantial penalties.