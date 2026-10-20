No. U.S. state tax authorities do not recognise foreign VAT numbers or international business registrations for sales tax exemption. A U.K. seller collecting U.S. sales tax can only exempt a transaction if the buyer provides an official U.S. state exemption or resale certificate.
If an auditor disallows a certificate during a sales tax audit, the exemption is revoked. The state assesses the U.K. seller directly for the full uncollected sales tax amount, plus statutory late-payment penalties and backdated interest.
No. The Multistate Tax Commission (MTC) certificate is accepted by approximately 36 participating states and strictly for resale transactions. States with proprietary forms (such as New York and Florida) require their own state-specific documentation.
Renewal frequency varies by state. Some states allow blanket certificates to remain valid until revoked, while others enforce mandatory renewal cycles ranging from annual renewals (such as Florida on 31 December) to three- or five-year expiration periods.