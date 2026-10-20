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Oct 20, 2026

US resale and exemption certificates: What UK B2B sellers need to collect

Ben Robinson

British companies expanding their business-to-business (B2B) sales into the U.S. often assume that commercial transactions are automatically free from indirect tax. In the U.K. and Europe, selling to another business simply requires verifying the customer’s value-added tax (VAT) identification number and applying standard reverse-charge mechanisms. In the U.S., there’s no universal B2B exemption and no reverse charge. Under U.S. state tax law, every commercial sale of taxable goods or digital products is legally presumed to be taxable until the seller proves otherwise.

 

When a U.K. business establishes U.S. sales tax nexus in a U.S. state, relieving a corporate customer from sales tax requires holding a legally valid, fully completed exemption or resale certificate before the transaction closes. Relying on commercial goodwill, verbal assurances, or a customer’s corporate status is not legally sufficient. If an auditor inspects your U.S. sales records and finds missing or invalid certificates, state revenue departments assess the U.K. seller directly for 100% of the uncollected sales tax, along with backdated interest and substantial penalties.

Key takeaways

  • All U.S. sales are presumed taxable. Unlike European VAT reverse-charge rules, U.S. law presumes all sales are subject to sales tax; the seller is legally liable for the tax unless they collect a valid exemption certificate.

  • Resale certificates differ from general exemptions. Resale certificates cover wholesalers and distributors purchasing inventory for resale, whereas exemption certificates cover specific qualifying entities (such as non-profits or schools) or specific uses (such as manufacturing inputs).

  • Multistate forms provide regional standardisation. Standardised forms — such as the Streamlined Sales Tax (SST) Certificate of Exemption (accepted across 24 states) and the Multistate Tax Commission (MTC) Uniform Sales & Use Tax Resale Certificate (accepted across 36 states) — streamline collection across trading territories.

  • Certificates require continuous renewal. While some states allow non-expiring blanket certificates, states like Florida require annual renewals every 31 December, and others enforce mandatory three- to five-year expiration cycles.

Why U.S. exemption certificates matter for U.K. sellers

Operating in the U.S. market requires U.K. finance and sales teams to treat exemption certificates as vital financial instruments.

 

Certificates come into play once you collect U.S. tax

 

Exemption certificates only become relevant in states where your business has established U.S. sales tax nexus. Once your company triggers physical presence (such as storing inventory in U.S. warehouses) or crosses an economic sales threshold (typically $100,000 in annual sales), you are legally obligated to charge sales tax on all sales into that state unless the buyer provides a valid exemption document.

 

Understanding when your business crosses state collection thresholds under U.S. sales tax economic nexus rules establishes where certificate management is mandatory.

 

Resale vs other exemptions

 

Exemptions fall into two primary commercial categories:

 

  • Resale exemptions: Applied when a buyer purchases merchandise, raw components, or software licences exclusively to resell, lease, or rent to an end user in the normal course of business.

  • Other statutory exemptions: Applied based on the customer’s organisational identity (such as registered charities, public universities, or federal government agencies) or how the product is used (such as machinery used directly in industrial manufacturing).

 

Who decides to remove tax from an order?

 

Removing U.S. sales tax from an invoice is a formal legal determination, not a commercial sales perk. Sales teams collect customer documents, but finance and tax teams must validate the certificate against statutory criteria before the enterprise resource planning (ERP) or billing engine suppresses the sales tax charge.

Which certificate should you collect?

Selecting and accepting the correct documentation depends on destination state regulations and the nature of the customer’s business.

 

Start with the destination state and the exemption claimed

 

Under U.S. destination sourcing rules, taxability and exemption validity are governed strictly by the state where the goods or digital services are delivered. A certificate issued under California law has no legal validity for a shipment delivered to a customer facility in New York.

 

State-specific certificates

 

Many states mandate the use of their own proprietary, state-issued exemption forms. Common examples include:

 

 

Can one multistate certificate cover several states?

 

To reduce administrative burden across multistate supply chains, two major standardised multistate certificates exist:

 

  • Streamlined Sales Tax (SST) Certificate of Exemption: Accepted across the 24 Streamlined Sales Tax member states, providing a standardised format for claiming resale, manufacturing, and entity-based exemptions.

  • Multistate Tax Commission (MTC) Uniform Sales & Use Tax Resale Certificate: Accepted by approximately 36 participating states, though strictly for resale transactions only. Several states accept the MTC form with specific state-by-state caveats and restrictions.

 

Single-purchase vs blanket certificates

 

  • Single-purchase certificate: Applies to a single specific invoice or purchase order, explicitly identifying the individual transaction covered.

  • Blanket certificate: Covers all recurring, qualifying purchases made by that specific customer under an ongoing commercial account, remaining on file until revoked or expired.

Validate every certificate: A seven-point check

Accepting an incomplete or fraudulent certificate leaves the seller fully liable for the unpaid U.S. sales tax. Sellers must examine every incoming document against seven compliance checkpoints:

 

Incoming certificate validation table

 

Verification checkWarning sign to flagRequired next action
1. Correct form typeOutdated form revision or wrong state documentRequest the current state-approved or multistate form
2. Purchaser legal nameDBA trading style does not match ERP billing accountReconcile trading name with legal business entity
3. Seller legal nameSeller field left blank or names an unrelated entityEnsure your U.K. operating entity is explicitly named
4. Tax ID/Permit numberIncomplete ID, generic EIN, or foreign non-U.S. tax numberVerify state sales tax registration number via state portals
5. Reason for exemptionNo exemption category selected, or multiple conflicting boxes checkedRequire the buyer to specify a single statutory ground
6. Description of business and itemsGeneric descriptions like “general goods”Ensure items purchased align with the buyer’s trade
7. Signature and dateMissing authorised signature, electronic signature without audit trail, or missing dateReject form and request a fully executed copy

 

Checks 1–3: Is the form right and do the parties match?

 

The form must be approved by the destination state, identify your U.K. trading entity as the seller, and match the customer’s legal corporate name.

 

Check 4: Is the purchaser’s tax ID present and credible?

 

A valid certificate requires the buyer’s state sales tax registration number or resale permit ID. Sellers should verify the active status of state IDs using state department of revenue online verification tools.

 

Checks 5–7: Does the exemption fit the purchase and is the form complete?

 

Understanding state-specific sales tax exemption certificate validation rules ensures the seller exercises reasonable commercial judgement, meaning an office supply store cannot purchase industrial machinery tax-free under a general resale exemption.

Missing or invalid certificates: Decide before you exempt the sale

Establishing clear financial controls prevents unverified orders from leaving the warehouse tax-free.

 

When information is missing

 

If a customer submits an incomplete form, quarantine the document immediately. Issue a specific request outlining the exact missing fields (such as a missing state permit number or signature) rather than sending generic rejection notices.

 

Should you charge tax while you wait?

 

U.K. sellers should enforce a strict charge-and-refund policy: charge sales tax on the initial invoice by default and issue a credit note or tax refund only once a fully validated exemption certificate is uploaded and approved.

 

Run an exception queue, not an inbox

 

Managing certificates inside customer service email inboxes creates severe compliance gaps. Maintain a structured digital exception queue within your finance system to track pending, unverified, and expiring documents.

Collect certificates without hurting the customer experience

Streamlining certificate capture prevents sales friction while preserving compliance integrity.

 

Ask at the right point

 

Request exemption documentation early in the commercial life cycle: during initial credit application setup, digital B2B portal registration, or quotation approval, well before final invoice generation.

 

Reduce back-and-forth

 

Deploy guided digital collection workflows that prompt buyers for state-specific required fields in real time, preventing the submission of incomplete paper PDFs.

Track expiry and keep certificates audit-ready

Exemption certificate management is an ongoing operational duty rather than a one-time onboarding task.

 

Do U.S. resale certificates expire?

 

Yes. While some states permit blanket certificates to remain valid indefinitely until revoked, many states enforce statutory expiration limits. For example, Florida requires annual renewals every 31 December, while states like Maryland, Texas, and Washington enforce multiyear renewal cycles.

 

Build renewal triggers

 

Implement automated renewal notifications at 90, 60, and 30 days prior to certificate expiration to collect refreshed forms before live billing cycles occur.

 

What the audit trail should connect

 

During a state sales tax audit, auditors examine the link between the certificate and the transaction. Your electronic archive must establish a clear, bi-directional link connecting the customer master file, the valid certificate, and the specific historical invoices where tax was zeroed.

 

Retention rules differ by state

 

Maintain archived certificates and supporting sales records for the statutory retention period mandated by each destination state — typically three to four years from the date the return was filed.

Automate certificate management with Avalara

Managing shifting state exemption forms, multistate certificate rules, annual expiration dates, and audit-ready digital archives manually creates severe operational friction when handled through static spreadsheets.

 

Avalara Exemption Certificate Management uses embedded agentic AI to autonomously digitise, validate, and store customer resale and exemption certificates in real time. AI agents cross-check state permit formats, verify active business registrations, track multistate expiration schedules, and integrate directly with ERPs and ecommerce platforms to suppress sales tax only on validated transactions.

 

Evaluating your U.S. exposure with the Sales tax risk assessment tool can help identify physical and economic nexus thresholds and establish compliant B2B exemption workflows across all 50 states.

FAQ

No. U.S. state tax authorities do not recognise foreign VAT numbers or international business registrations for sales tax exemption. A U.K. seller collecting U.S. sales tax can only exempt a transaction if the buyer provides an official U.S. state exemption or resale certificate.

If an auditor disallows a certificate during a sales tax audit, the exemption is revoked. The state assesses the U.K. seller directly for the full uncollected sales tax amount, plus statutory late-payment penalties and backdated interest.

No. The Multistate Tax Commission (MTC) certificate is accepted by approximately 36 participating states and strictly for resale transactions. States with proprietary forms (such as New York and Florida) require their own state-specific documentation.

Renewal frequency varies by state. Some states allow blanket certificates to remain valid until revoked, while others enforce mandatory renewal cycles ranging from annual renewals (such as Florida on 31 December) to three- or five-year expiration periods.

Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
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