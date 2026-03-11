Most UK businesses do not deliberately create US sales tax exposure. It happens as a by-product of growth.



After South Dakota v. Wayfair, states can require remote sellers to register based purely on economic activity. You do not need a U.S. entity or office. Revenue alone can be enough.



Many UK e-commerce brands trigger nexus through:



Exceeding state-specific economic thresholds

Storing inventory in US warehouses or using Amazon FBA

Selling through marketplaces while also selling direct

Engaging US-based contractors or representatives



Below are the most common real-world scenarios.

Exceeding economic nexus thresholds

Most states apply an economic nexus threshold of approximately $100,000 in annual sales into the state. Some also include a 200-transaction threshold. These thresholds are measured per state.



A UK business may be under the threshold in most states but exceed it in a handful where sales are concentrated. Growth spikes, seasonal campaigns, or marketplace expansion can push revenue past the limit without internal visibility.



Measurement methods vary. Some states use the previous calendar year; others use a rolling 12-month period.



Once the threshold is exceeded, registration is required. Many states apply obligations from the date of first exceedance.

Storing inventory in the U.S.

Physical presence creates immediate nexus, regardless of revenue. This includes using Amazon FBA, holding stock with a US-based third-party logistics provider (3PL), and inventory stored in multiple states.

Amazon may move inventory between fulfilment centres without direct seller control. Each state where inventory is stored can create a registration obligation.

Selling through marketplaces while also selling direct

Most states require marketplaces such as Amazon to collect and remit US sales tax on behalf of sellers. This reduces collection responsibility for marketplace transactions. However, direct sales through your own website still count, and marketplace sales may still count towards economic nexus thresholds. Some states also require registration even if the marketplace collects the tax.

Marketplace collection does not automatically remove your obligation to monitor nexus.

Employing US-based contractors or representatives

Hiring in the U.S. can also trigger nexus. Common examples are independent sales agents, commission-based representatives, and attending trade shows.

Even without a formal office, having representatives operating in a U.S. state can create physical presence nexus.

For growing UK brands, these steps often feel operational — not tax-driven. But they can shift your compliance position immediately.