For many UK businesses selling into the US, the concern is no longer whether sales tax nexus might apply. It’s whether it has already been triggered.

This is common. Economic nexus thresholds are often crossed before finance teams realise it’s happened — particularly when revenue grows quickly across multiple states, channels, and marketplaces.

Crossing the line does not automatically mean an audit or unfixable liability. What matters is how quickly the issue is identified, quantified, and addressed through a structured remediation process.

For businesses already selling into the US, state-level obligations can build faster than expected as revenue scales across channels and jurisdictions.

This article covers what crossing the line actually means, how to diagnose where nexus already exists, and what corrective actions are available.