Once you suspect nexus may already exist, the priority is to confirm where and when thresholds were exceeded.
This is a diagnostic exercise. The objective is to build a defensible, state-by-state view of exposure so finance teams can decide what action to take next.
Step 1: Segment US revenue by state
Start with transaction-level data.
Pull at least the last 24 months of US sales activity from e-commerce platforms, ERP systems, marketplaces, and payment providers. Revenue must be segmented by:
- Ship-to county
- Sales channel
- Transaction count
Marketplace sales and direct e-commerce sales should be separated immediately. This matters because marketplace collection rules may affect whether tax was already collected and whether those transactions count towards thresholds in specific states.
Businesses already selling into the U.S. often discover that state-level visibility was never built into reporting from the outset.
Step 2: Compare against each state’s measurement period
Threshold analysis must be performed individually for each state. This includes:
- Revenue thresholds
- Transaction thresholds
- Measurement window rules
Some states use the previous calendar year. Others use rolling 12-month calculations.
The goal is to identify:
- Whether the threshold was crossed
- The first date of exceedance
- Whether nexus still exists today
This date becomes critical because it defines the potential retrospective liability period.
Step 3: Confirm marketplace collection status
Next, identify which states had marketplace tax collection in place. This requires reviewing:
- Amazon marketplace reports
- Shopify or direct e-commerce sales
- Marketplace facilitator tax reports
- 1099-K reporting data
Understanding Form 1099-K reporting is important because states increasingly use reported marketplace and payment processor revenue to identify unregistered sellers.
The key point is avoiding double counting. Marketplace sales may:
- Count towards nexus thresholds
- Already have tax collected by the marketplace
- Still create registration obligations in some states
Direct sales exposure must therefore be separated clearly from marketplace-collected transactions.
Step 4: Document the trigger date
Once thresholds are identified, record the exact date each state threshold was first exceeded. This date determines:
- The start of potential liability
- Lookback periods
- Voluntary disclosure eligibility
- Financial exposure calculations
Without documented trigger dates, remediation becomes difficult to defend.
The objective is not perfect precision. It’s a clear, supportable timeline that finance leaders can use to make decisions confidently.