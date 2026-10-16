British software and software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies expanding into the U.S. frequently encounter a fundamental indirect tax surprise. In the U.K. and Europe, software and digital subscriptions are treated uniformly under the value-added tax (VAT) framework, applying standard consumption tax rates across all digital deliveries. In the U.S., there is no unified federal sales tax system. Instead, U.S. sales tax is governed independently by more than 45 states and over 12,000 local jurisdictions, each enforcing distinct legal definitions, taxability rules, and sourcing principles for digital products.

When a U.K. software company triggers sales tax obligations in a U.S. state, deciding whether to charge tax involves looking at how the software is delivered, how contracts are structured, and where individual users are located — not just looking at the customer’s head office address. State tax treatments diverge sharply: in some states, cloud-hosted SaaS is treated as a fully taxable digital product, while in others it’s categorised as an exempt data processing service or non-taxable intangible property. Failing to manage these state-specific variations creates commercial risk that could lead to uncollected tax liabilities, customer contract disputes, and audit assessments.