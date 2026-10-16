No. State tax treatment for SaaS is split. Roughly half of U.S. states tax cloud-hosted SaaS (including New York, Texas, Washington, and Pennsylvania), while other major commercial states (including California and Florida) treat remotely accessed software as exempt from sales tax.
Under European VAT rules, all digital services and software subscriptions are uniformly subject to consumption tax. In the U.S., sales tax is determined state by state, with rules varying based on whether software is downloaded, accessed remotely, bundled with consulting, or used by multistate corporate workforces.
If non-taxable professional services (such as data migration or user training) are bundled into a single lump-sum price with taxable SaaS, states apply bundling rules that can make the entire contract amount subject to sales tax. Listing services as separate line items preserves their tax-exempt status.
No. Under economic nexus legislation, generating sales above a state’s statutory revenue threshold (typically $100,000 in gross annual sales) legally obligates a U.K. software company to register and collect sales tax, even with zero physical offices, servers, or staff in the U.S.