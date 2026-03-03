Many U.K. ecommerce businesses assume U.S. sales tax only applies if they establish a U.S. subsidiary or open a physical office. That assumption is wrong.

U.S. sales tax is not a national (federal) value added tax (VAT) equivalent, but a state-level system. There is no single national registration. Each U.S. state sets its own rules, thresholds, and enforcement standards. A U.K. company can create a tax obligation in a state without incorporating there — and often without realising it.

For growth-focused brands selling through platforms like Shopify, Amazon, or BigCommerce, obligations are frequently triggered by normal commercial activity.

Key takeaways

U.S. sales tax is triggered by nexus — not incorporation. U.K. businesses can create state-level tax obligations through sales activity, inventory, or representatives.

U.K. businesses can create state-level tax obligations through sales activity, inventory, or representatives. Growth often creates exposure unintentionally. Exceeding economic nexus thresholds, storing inventory in U.S. warehouses, or combining marketplace and direct sales can all trigger registration requirements.

Exceeding economic nexus thresholds, storing inventory in U.S. warehouses, or combining marketplace and direct sales can all trigger registration requirements. Early detection reduces risk. Reviewing state-level sales data, transaction counts, and inventory locations help identify when obligations began.

Early detection reduces risk. Reviewing state-level sales data, transaction counts, and inventory locations help identify when obligations began. Prevention requires monitoring and structure. Ongoing threshold tracking, accurate product taxability mapping, and coordinated multistate filing are essential.

What are U.S. sales tax obligations for foreign businesses?

U.S. sales tax is administered by individual states, not the federal government. There is no national U.S. sales tax authority.

For a U.K. business, an obligation arises when it creates “nexus” in a state. Nexus is the commercial connection to a U.S. state that requires U.S. sales tax registration and compliance. Since the Supreme Court’s decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair, states can impose obligations based on economic activity alone — even if the seller has no physical presence.

Once nexus is triggered, a business is typically required to register with the relevant state tax authority, collect U.S. sales tax on taxable transactions, file periodic returns, remit collected tax, and maintain exemption and resale documentation.

What makes U.S. sales tax different from corporate income tax?

U.S. sales tax is transaction-based. It applies to each taxable sale made into a state. Corporate income tax, by contrast, applies to profit and is tied to legal presence or income allocation rules.

A U.K. business does not need a U.S. subsidiary for U.S. sales tax to apply. Sales tax is triggered by economic activity — not incorporation. Revenue alone can create an obligation.

How do U.K. businesses unknowingly trigger U.S. sales tax?

Most U.K. businesses do not deliberately create U.S. sales tax exposure. It happens as a by-product of growth.

After South Dakota v. Wayfair, states can require remote sellers to register based purely on economic activity. You do not need a U.S. entity or office. Revenue alone can be enough.

Many U.K. ecommerce brands trigger nexus through:

Exceeding state-specific economic thresholds

Storing inventory in U.S. warehouses or using Amazon FBA

Selling through marketplaces while also selling direct

Engaging U.S.-based contractors or representatives

Below are the most common real-world scenarios.

Exceeding economic nexus thresholds

Most states apply an economic nexus threshold of approximately $100,000 in annual sales into the state. Some also include a 200-transaction threshold. These thresholds are measured per state.

A U.K. business may be under the threshold in most states but exceed it in a handful where sales are concentrated. Growth spikes, seasonal campaigns, or marketplace expansion can push revenue past the limit without internal visibility.

Measurement methods vary. Some states use the previous calendar year; others use a rolling 12-month period.

Once the threshold is exceeded, registration is required. Many states apply obligations from the date of first exceedance.

Storing inventory in the U.S.

Physical presence creates immediate nexus, regardless of revenue. This includes using Amazon FBA, holding stock with a U.S.-based third-party logistics provider (3PL), and inventory stored in multiple states.

Amazon may move inventory between fulfilment centres without direct seller control. Each state where inventory is stored can create a registration obligation.

Selling through marketplaces while also selling direct

Most states require marketplaces such as Amazon to collect and remit U.S. sales tax on behalf of sellers. This reduces collection responsibility for marketplace transactions. However, direct sales through your own website still count, and marketplace sales may still count towards economic nexus thresholds. Some states also require registration even if the marketplace collects the tax.

Marketplace collection does not automatically remove your obligation to monitor nexus.

Employing U.S.-based contractors or representatives

Hiring in the U.S. can also trigger nexus. Common examples are independent sales agents, commission-based representatives, and attending trade shows.

Even without a formal office, having representatives operating in a U.S. state can create physical presence nexus.

For growing U.K. brands, these steps often feel operational — not tax-driven. But they can shift your compliance position immediately.

How can a U.K. business tell if U.S. sales tax has been triggered?

Once you understand the triggers, the next step is detection. Many U.K. businesses only realise exposure exists during investor due diligence, a state inquiry, or when configuring tax settings in an ERP. By that point, thresholds may already have been exceeded.

To assess whether U.S. sales tax has been triggered, U.K. businesses can take the following steps:

Pull sales data by U.S. state for the last 12–24 months

Separate marketplace sales from direct ecommerce sales

Compare state-level revenue against economic nexus thresholds

Identify the first date each threshold was exceeded

Review transaction counts where relevant

Check inventory location reports from Amazon FBA and 3PL providers

Confirm whether any U.S.-based representatives or contractors operate in specific states

Because thresholds apply per state, exposure may exist in some jurisdictions but not others.

Warning signs that exposure may exist

Certain signals suggest a closer review is needed. These include rapid growth concentrated in specific states, revenue approaching or exceeding $100,000 in a single state, receiving nexus questionnaires or registration notices from states, or a question from an investor or acquirer regarding U.S. tax compliance.

If one or more of these apply, it is likely time to conduct a structured nexus review.

What should you do if you’ve triggered U.S. sales tax?

The first step is to establish when nexus was triggered. Identify the specific state, the threshold exceeded, and the date of first exceedance. This determines the scope of potential exposure.

Next, decide how to regularise the position. Options typically include:

Immediate registration and prospective compliance

Structured remediation covering prior periods

Exploring voluntary disclosure where appropriate

Voluntary disclosure programmes can, in certain cases, limit lookback periods and reduce penalties. However, eligibility varies and must be evaluated carefully.

States also impose penalties for late registration, late filing, and failure to remit collected tax. The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration provides guidance on penalties and interest assessments.

Because each state applies its own enforcement framework, remediation should be structured — not reactive. Establish the timeline, quantify exposure, and implement a compliant registration and filing plan.

How can U.K. businesses avoid unknowingly triggering U.S. sales tax?

Avoiding exposure isn’t about slowing growth but about building visibility before thresholds are crossed.

Because U.S. sales tax operates state by state, prevention depends on monitoring, classification accuracy, and structured filing processes. Growth-focused U.K. businesses should treat nexus monitoring as part of financial governance, not an afterthought.

Monitor state-level revenue in real time

U.S. sales tax thresholds are triggered per state. Monitoring must also be per state. Best practice includes automated tracking of revenue by state, setting up alerts for when sales approach economic nexus thresholds, and separate reporting for marketplace and direct sales.

Manual spreadsheets rarely scale across multiple states. Real-time visibility reduces the risk of crossing a threshold unnoticed.

Map product taxability correctly

Not all products are taxed equally in every state. Clothing, food, supplements, digital goods, and bundled offerings may be taxable in one state and partially or fully exempt in another. Rate variations also occur at the local level.

Understanding how exemptions operate is equally important. Incorrect classification can result in under-collection (creating liability) or over-collection (damaging customer trust and brand reputation).

Centralise multistate filing

Once registered in multiple U.S. states, compliance becomes administrative as well as technical. Centralised processes should include a consolidated filing calendar, automated return preparation where possible, consistent reconciliation between sales platforms and tax reports, and the ability to produce audit-ready documentation for exemption certificates.

Without structured filing controls, missed deadlines and inconsistent reporting can create avoidable penalties.

When should a U.K. business use a dedicated U.S. sales tax compliance platform?

Manual tracking may work when sales are limited to one or two states. It becomes unreliable once growth accelerates. A growing U.K. business should consider a dedicated U.S. sales tax compliance platform when it’s selling into multiple U.S. states and unsure whether economic nexus thresholds have already been exceeded, using multiple ecommerce platforms or marketplaces, and holding inventory inside the U.S.

U.S. sales tax is dynamic. Rates change at state and local levels, product taxability varies widely, and filing deadlines differ.

Avalara supports U.K. businesses selling into the U.S. by replacing fragmented manual processes with a structured, automated framework:

Automated nexus tracking across all states — Monitor state-by-state revenue and transaction thresholds in real time, with visibility into where obligations are approaching or already triggered.

— Monitor state-by-state revenue and transaction thresholds in real time, with visibility into where obligations are approaching or already triggered. Real-time rate calculation at checkout — Apply the correct combined state, county, and city rate automatically within Shopify, BigCommerce, and other ecommerce systems.

— Apply the correct combined state, county, and city rate automatically within Shopify, BigCommerce, and other ecommerce systems. Product-level taxability mapping — Determine how specific products, bundles, digital goods, or exemptions are treated in each state to reduce misclassification risk.

— Determine how specific products, bundles, digital goods, or exemptions are treated in each state to reduce misclassification risk. Multistate registration support — Streamline the process of registering in multiple jurisdictions without managing separate state portals manually.

— Streamline the process of registering in multiple jurisdictions without managing separate state portals manually. Automated return preparation and remittance — Prepare and file state-specific sales tax returns in line with assigned filing frequencies, reducing missed deadlines and calculation errors.

— Prepare and file state-specific sales tax returns in line with assigned filing frequencies, reducing missed deadlines and calculation errors. Exemption certificate management — Collect, validate, and store resale and exemption certificates in a centralised system.

— Collect, validate, and store resale and exemption certificates in a centralised system. Audit defence support — Maintain transaction-level documentation and reporting to support state inquiries and due diligence reviews.

If your business is growing in the U.S. — or you suspect thresholds may already have been crossed — speak with Avalara to assess your exposure and implement a scalable U.S. sales tax compliance strategy.

FAQ

Do I need a U.S. company to owe U.S. sales tax?

No. U.S. sales tax is triggered by nexus, not incorporation. A U.K. business can create an obligation in a state through revenue, inventory, or in-state representatives — even without a U.S. subsidiary or office.

What is the economic nexus threshold in most states?

Most states use a threshold of around $100,000 in annual sales into the state. Some also apply a 200-transaction threshold. These limits are measured per state and can be based on a rolling 12-month or prior calendar-year period.

If Amazon collects U.S. sales tax for me, am I fully compliant?

Not necessarily. While marketplaces often collect and remit tax on marketplace transactions, direct sales through your own website may still require registration. Marketplace sales may also count towards economic nexus thresholds.

What happens if I unknowingly triggered U.S. sales tax in the past?

U.S. states can assess backdated tax, penalties, and interest from the date nexus began. Businesses should review when thresholds were exceeded and consider structured remediation, including potential voluntary disclosure programmes where appropriate.