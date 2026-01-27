Poland VAT reporting update: What mandatory KSeF e-invoicing means for your VAT returns

From 1 February 2026, Poland will introduce mandatory e-invoicing through the National e-Invoicing System (KSeF). While much of the attention has focused on invoicing processes, this change also has direct and critical implications for VAT reporting. As part of the KSeF mandate, the JPK_VDEK (SAF-T VAT return) schema is being updated to require new invoice reference information. These changes are not optional. If the required data is missing, VAT returns submitted to the Polish tax authority will be rejected. Let’s take a closer look at the changes and what actions you need to take to remain compliant.

Key takeaways

Mandatory e-invoicing via KSeF introduces new required invoice reference fields in the JPK_VDEK (SAF-T VAT return). VAT returns missing these fields will be rejected.



Each invoice reported must include either a KSeF identification number or one of the approved reference codes (OFF, BFK, or DI).

While Avalara is updating products and templates, customers must update extractors, mappings, or custom logic to ensure the new fields are populated correctly before filing.

What’s changing?

From 1 February 2026, most businesses operating in Poland will be required to issue invoices electronically via KSeF, the government-run platform administered by the Polish tax authority. Each invoice submitted through KSeF is either: Assigned a unique KSeF identification number, or

Issued outside KSeF under specific scenarios where a KSeF number is not available. This distinction now needs to be reflected not only in invoicing systems, but also in VAT reporting.

Changes to the JPK_VDEK (SAF-T VAT return)

To support the KSeF mandate, Poland is updating the JPK_VDEK schema to introduce new mandatory invoice reference fields. Going forward, VAT reporting data must include one of the following for each reported invoice: A KSeF identification number, or

One of three reference codes, where a KSeF number is not available: OFF BFK DI

These fields are mandatory under the updated schema. If they are not present in the VAT return data, the JPK_VDEK submission will fail validation and the return will be rejected by the Polish tax authority. As there is no known grace period, data completeness is essential.

Why this matters

VAT returns will be rejected without the new fields If the new KSeF-related reference fields are missing, your VAT return will not be accepted. This can create immediate compliance risk, including: Missed statutory filing deadlines

Increased exposure to penalties and interest

Manual rework under time pressure

Audit and compliance scrutiny Unlike some historical SAF-T changes, this update does not only affect structure — it requires new data that may not currently exist in your reporting flows. This is not just a product update While Avalara is updating its products to support the new schema, customer action is still required. In particular: These fields must be provided in the data sent to Avalara

Avalara cannot infer or generate them if they are not supplied

Customers using APIs, custom extractors, or SAP will almost certainly need to update their mappings or extraction logic This makes early preparation critical.

What Avalara is doing

Avalara is actively preparing to support the Polish KSeF-driven reporting changes by updating VAT reporting products to support the revised JPK_VDEK schema. Data import templates are also being enhanced to include the new mandatory fields. The planned release date is 26 January 2026, ahead of the 1 February mandate Standard extractors are being reviewed and updated where applicable to support the new fields. These updates will ensure that Avalara systems can accept, validate, and report the required data — provided that customers supply it correctly.

What Avalara customers need to do

To reduce the risk of disruption to VAT reporting, customers should take proactive steps. The required actions depend on how data is provided to Avalara. Install updated extractors and templates Once the updated Avalara extractors and import templates are released: Ensure they are installed and deployed promptly

Confirm that the new KSeF-related fields are included in your data flows

Validate that data is populating correctly before live filing This applies to customers using standard Avalara extraction tools. API and custom integration customers: Update your mappings If you send VAT reporting data to Avalara via APIs, custom-built extractors, or middleware or bespoke integrations, you must update your mappings to include: The KSeF identification number, or

One of the valid reference codes (OFF / BFK / DI) when a KSeF number is not available Key considerations: Determine where this data originates in your invoicing or ERP systems

Ensure consistent population across all relevant invoice types

Validate data early using test submissions where available Without these updates, VAT returns will fail — even if your invoicing processes are KSeF-compliant.

SAP customers: Plan for custom extraction

For SAP users, it is especially important to be aware that these are not standard SAP fields, and they are not available out of the box in standard SAP VAT reporting structures. In most cases, customers will need to: Implement custom extraction logic

Use mechanisms such as BAdIs or equivalent enhancement frameworks

Map the extracted values into Avalara’s updated templates or API fields Given the development and testing effort typically required in SAP environments, early planning is strongly recommended.

Recommended next steps