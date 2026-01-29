The U.K. government has announced that remote gaming duty will increase from 21% to 40% from 1 April 2026. The change represents one of the most significant updates to U.K. gambling tax policy in recent years and will have a direct impact on businesses providing remote gaming services to U.K. customers.



Key takeaways

The increase will materially affect tax liabilities for businesses providing remote gaming services to U.K. customers.

Businesses will need to update tax calculation systems, reporting processes, and internal controls well in advance of April 2026.

Automated and scalable tax technology can help businesses manage rate changes, improve accuracy, and adapt more easily to future regulatory developments.



What is remote gaming duty?

Remote gaming duty is a U.K. gambling tax applied to profits generated from remote gaming services provided to U.K. customers. It applies regardless of where the operator is established, provided the gambling activity involves U.K. players. Remote gaming includes a wide range of online gambling activities:

Online casino games

Slot and instant-win games

Peer-to-peer gaming platforms

Other digitally delivered games of chance

The duty is charged on gross gaming yield (GGY), which is broadly defined as the difference between amounts staked by players and winnings paid out. This means the tax is levied on profits rather than turnover.



Why is the rate changing?

The increase in remote gaming duty forms part of a wider set of reforms to U.K. gambling taxes. These reforms are intended to reflect changes in how gambling services are delivered and consumed, particularly the continued growth of online and digital gambling compared to land-based gambling.

Over recent years, remote gaming has become a significant source of gambling revenue in the U.K. The government has indicated that existing duty rates no longer fully reflect the scale and profitability of the sector, prompting a reassessment of the applicable gambling tax framework.

The change is also consistent with broader trends across digital industries, where tax authorities are reviewing how value is generated and taxed in online and cross-border business models.



Who will be affected by the remote gaming duty increase?

The increase in remote gaming duty will primarily affect U.K.-licensed online gambling operators, overseas operators offering remote gaming services to U.K. customers, digital platforms hosting or facilitating remote gaming content, and groups with shared or pooled gaming revenues.

Businesses operating in multiple markets will need to ensure that U.K. remote gaming revenues are clearly identified and separated from non-U.K. activities for tax purposes.

In some cases, contractual arrangements between operators, platform providers, and content suppliers may also influence how gambling tax liabilities are allocated. This makes accurate revenue attribution particularly important.



Key compliance and operational implications

1. Higher tax liabilities

The increase from 21% to 40% represents a substantial rise in gambling tax exposure for affected businesses. For many operators, this will materially affect net margins and overall tax costs associated with U.K. operations.

2. Tax calculation and system updates

Businesses will need to ensure that tax calculation systems apply the correct remote gaming duty rate from the relevant accounting period beginning on or after 1 April 2026. This includes updating tax engines and ERP configurations, testing system changes in advance of the effective date, and ensuring historical and future periods are clearly distinguished.

Errors during transition periods can lead to underpayments or overpayments of gambling tax.

3. Reporting and filing accuracy

Remote gaming duty returns must reflect the correct rate and profit calculations. As the rate increases, the financial impact of reporting errors also increases, potentially leading to penalties, interest charges, or additional scrutiny from His Majesty's Revenue & Customs (HMRC).

Clear audit trails and consistent data sources become increasingly important as gambling taxes rise.



Interaction with other gambling taxes

Remote gaming duty is one of several gambling taxes that may apply to U.K. gambling activities. Depending on the nature of the services provided, businesses may also be subject to other duties, such as betting duties or machine gaming duty.

As the U.K. continues to review its gambling tax framework, it is important for businesses to correctly identify which taxes apply to each activity and ensure that systems can handle multiple duty types simultaneously.



Why early preparation matters

Although the increased remote gaming duty rate does not take effect until April 2026, preparation should begin well in advance. System changes, internal reviews, and testing cycles often take longer than expected, particularly for businesses with complex operating models. Early preparation can help businesses:

Identify gaps in existing tax processes

Test new configurations without time pressure

Reduce the risk of errors at go-live

Communicate changes internally and externally

Waiting until close to the effective date increases the risk of disruption and compliance issues.



The role of automation in gambling tax compliance

As gambling taxes become more complex and rates increase, reliance on manual processes becomes more challenging, or even unworkable. Automated tax calculation and reporting solutions can help businesses apply current and future gambling tax rates accurately, maintain consistency across systems and markets, and support audit and compliance requirements.

Automation also reduces dependency on individual knowledge and manual updates, which can be a source of risk during legislative transitions.



How Avalara can help businesses

Changes to U.K. tax policy, including rate increases and structural reforms, continue to place greater demands on businesses to remain accurate, compliant, and adaptable. Beyond the immediate financial impact of higher tax liabilities, these changes highlight the growing importance of reliable tax calculation, well-integrated systems, and forward-looking compliance planning that can respond effectively to regulatory updates.

Businesses that adopt flexible and scalable technology and clear, consistent processes can become better equipped to manage change with confidence. Avalara enables you to continuously monitor regulatory updates, automate tax determination and reporting, and reduce reliance on manual processes.

With Avalara integrated into workflows, businesses can improve accuracy, reduce risk, and adapt more easily as tax requirements change. Speak with Avalara today to learn more.



FAQ

When does the new remote gaming duty rate take effect?

The increased remote gaming duty rate of 40% will apply from 1 April 2026, for accounting periods beginning on or after that date.

Does remote gaming duty apply to non-UK businesses?

Yes. Remote gaming duty applies based on the location of the customer, not the operator. Overseas businesses providing remote gaming services to U.K. customers may still be liable for U.K. gambling tax.

How is remote gaming duty calculated?

Remote gaming duty is charged on gross gaming yield (GGY), which is generally calculated as player stakes minus winnings paid out. The duty is applied to profits rather than total turnover.

How can businesses prepare for the remote gaming duty increase?

Businesses should review existing tax processes, assess whether systems can handle the new rate, test updates ahead of April 2026, and consider automated solutions to help monitor regulatory changes, automate tax calculations, and reduce reliance on manual updates.