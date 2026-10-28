State tax authorities require sellers to refund sales tax to buyers when goods are returned, subject to specific timing and documentation conditions.
Full refunds
When a customer returns a product for a full refund of the purchase price, the seller must refund 100% of the sales tax originally collected. This requirement applies whether the refund is issued as cash, credited back to the customer’s payment card, or credited to an active customer account balance. Under state rules, such as California Department of Tax and Fee Administration Regulation 1655, the seller must refund the full sales price and tax without imposing non-statutory conditions.
Partial refunds, exchanges, and price adjustments
When a customer retains the merchandise but receives a partial price concession (such as compensation for minor damage or a price-match guarantee), U.S. sales tax must be refunded proportionally on the discounted amount. In product exchanges, if an item is swapped for an identical product of equal value, no additional sales tax is assessed. If an item is exchanged for a higher-priced model, sales tax is charged only on the incremental price difference.
Which sales tax rate applies to a refund?
Sales tax refunds must be calculated using the exact statutory tax rate and local jurisdiction allocation applied at the time of the original purchase. If a customer buys an item in June under an 8.25% combined state and local rate, then returns the item in October after local tax rates increased to 8.5%, the refund must be calculated at the original 8.25% rate.
Is a restocking fee subject to sales tax?
When a seller deducts a restocking or handling fee upon return, sales tax is calculated only on the net amount refunded to the buyer. For example:
Original purchase: $100 item + $8 sales tax (8% rate) = $108 total paid.
Return processing: Seller deducts a $15 restocking fee.
Net taxable refund: $100 purchase price - $15 restocking fee = $85 net refund base.
Sales tax refunded: $85 × 8% = $6.80 sales tax refunded.
Total customer refund: $85 net goods + $6.80 tax = $91.80 (the seller retains the $15 fee plus $1.20 tax).