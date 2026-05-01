For U.K. businesses expanding into the U.S., sales tax registration is not optional. It’s triggered by activity. Unlike VAT, there’s no single national system.

“Sales tax in the USA” refers to state-level sales and use tax, where each state sets its own rules, thresholds, and enforcement approach. A business can be compliant in one state and noncompliant in another at the same time.

This is where many U.K. finance teams run into problems. Registration requirements are not based on company structure or intention. They are based on what your business does — where you sell, how you deliver, and how much activity you generate in each state.

As businesses expand, selling into the U.S. creates state-level obligations that build quickly across multiple jurisdictions.

Let’s break down what registration for U.S. sales tax actually means, the key triggers that require registration, state-by-state examples of how rules are applied, and how to stay compliant as you scale.

Key takeaways

Registration is triggered by activity, not choice. U.K. businesses must register for U.S. sales tax when they exceed state-level nexus thresholds or create physical presence — even without a U.S. entity.

U.K. businesses must register for U.S. sales tax when they exceed state-level nexus thresholds or create physical presence — even without a U.S. entity. There’s no single U.S. sales tax system. Each state sets its own rules, thresholds, and filing requirements, making compliance a state-by-state exercise.

Each state sets its own rules, thresholds, and filing requirements, making compliance a state-by-state exercise. Economic nexus is the most common trigger. Revenue or transaction thresholds can create obligations without physical presence, so sales must be tracked by state, not globally.

Revenue or transaction thresholds can create obligations without physical presence, so sales must be tracked by state, not globally. Registration is only the starting point. Once registered, businesses must manage ongoing filing, remittance, and documentation requirements to remain compliant.

What “registration for U.S. sales tax” really means

Registration for U.S. sales tax means obtaining a permit from a specific state before you collect tax from customers in that state. Registration does not occur automatically, and it’s not optional once a trigger is met.

Each state sets its own rules. There’s no federal (national) sales tax system. This is why U.S. sales tax for European businesses often becomes more complex than expected as operations scale across multiple states.

Registration is the point where legal responsibility begins. Once registered, a business must:

Collect the correct tax on taxable transactions

File returns on a defined schedule

Remit the tax collected

Maintain records to support compliance

Registration is often confused with filing or reporting. It’s not the same. Registration gives you the authority to collect tax. Filing and remittance are the ongoing obligations that follow.

What sales tax registration enables

Registration allows a business to charge sales tax legally in a state. It also creates a filing cadence. Depending on the state and your sales volume, this may be monthly, quarterly, or annual. These requirements vary and can change over time.

Without registration, a business does not have the legal right to collect tax — even if it believes tax should be applied.

What happens if a business collects tax without registering

Collecting sales tax without being registered creates risk. States can treat this as improper collection. They may require repayment, impose penalties, or assess liability based on transaction history.

More importantly, registration delays often lead to retroactive exposure. If a business should have been registered earlier, states may assess tax, interest, and penalties from the point where the obligation was triggered.

For U.K. businesses, this is where the difference between VAT and U.S. sales tax becomes operational. Registration is not just an administrative step, but the point at which state-level tax compliance begins.

Common registration triggers across states

U.S. sales tax registration is triggered by specific activities. These are known as nexus triggers. Once a trigger is met, registration is required in that state.

The shift came from the South Dakota v. Wayfair decision, which confirmed that states can impose tax obligations based on economic activity alone. Since then, most states have introduced economic nexus rules alongside traditional physical presence rules.

In practice, states often combine multiple triggers. A business may meet one or several at the same time.

Economic nexus thresholds

Economic nexus is the most common trigger. Most states apply a threshold of $100,000 in annual sales into the state, or 200 transactions. Some states use revenue only. Others apply both tests.

Once the threshold is exceeded, registration is required — even if the business has no physical presence in that state. This is where many U.K. businesses fall behind. Revenue is often tracked globally, not by state, so thresholds are crossed without being identified.

Physical presence triggers

Physical presence still creates immediate nexus. This includes:

Employees or contractors working in a state

Office space or temporary locations

Attendance at trade shows or events

Even short-term activity can create an obligation. Unlike VAT, where establishment drives registration, U.S. sales tax looks at any operational footprint within a state.

Marketplace facilitator involvement

Marketplace platforms often collect and remit tax on behalf of sellers. However, this does not always remove the seller’s obligations. In some states, sellers must still register, file returns, and maintain transaction records.

States such as California apply stricter interpretations, particularly when businesses also sell directly alongside marketplace channels.

Inventory and third-party logistics triggers

Inventory stored in a state creates nexus immediately. This includes:

Fulfilment by Amazon (FBA)

Third-party logistics providers (3PL)

Warehousing arrangements

Inventory placement is often automated, meaning businesses may have nexus in multiple states without actively choosing those locations. This is one of the most common triggers for U.K. ecommerce businesses.

These operational triggers depend on how your business sells, delivers, and fulfils orders — and they must be monitored continuously as activity grows.