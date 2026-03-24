Many U.K. and EU-based businesses assume that strong value-added tax (VAT) compliance translates directly into U.S. sales tax compliance. After all, if your finance team can manage multicountry VAT rules, filings, and audits, U.S. tax should follow a similar model. It doesn’t. U.S. sales tax operates on a fundamentally different structure. These differences are not just technical — they create real exposure. Businesses that rely on VAT-based assumptions often misjudge when to register, how to apply tax, and what documentation is required. The result is missed nexus thresholds, incorrect tax treatment, and audit risk across multiple states. If your businesses is already operating cross-border and is now evaluating how to manage U.S. compliance at scale, you must determine if your approach is sufficient and effective.

Key takeaways

VAT compliance does not translate directly to U.S. sales tax compliance. Structural differences create risk for businesses that assume similar rules.

Economic nexus creates obligations without physical presence. State-level thresholds based on revenue or transactions can trigger registration and filing requirements across multiple jurisdictions.

Most failures are operational, not technical. Delayed registrations, incorrect taxability mapping, and poor exemption management are the primary drivers of audit exposure.

Multistate compliance requires continuous monitoring. Tracking thresholds, applying correct rates, and managing filings across states demands a different operating model — one built for scale and real-time control.

Why VAT-compliant businesses struggle with U.S. sales tax

VAT-compliant businesses are typically disciplined. They have structured processes, defined controls, and experience managing cross-border tax obligations. However, that discipline does not translate directly into U.S. sales tax compliance. The core issue is structural. VAT and U.S. sales tax are fundamentally different systems — in how they are applied, administered, and enforced. For U.K. businesses, VAT operates within a centralised framework under HMRC, with defined registration thresholds and relatively consistent treatment across goods and services. By contrast, U.S. sales tax is state-administered, fragmented, and transaction-specific. Most failures for U.K. businesses fall into four areas: Misunderstanding structural differences between VAT and sales tax

Miscalculating when nexus has been triggered

Breaking down operationally across multiple states

Underestimating audit exposure created by incorrect assumptions These are not theoretical issues. They are practical failures that emerge as businesses scale.

Different tax architecture

VAT is a multistage tax. Businesses charge VAT on sales and recover VAT on purchases through input tax credits. Compliance focuses on accurate reporting and reclaim. U.S. sales tax is a single-stage tax applied at the point of sale to the end customer. There is no input credit mechanism. If tax should have been collected and was not, the liability typically sits with the seller. This changes audit focus. VAT audits examine reclaim accuracy. U.S. sales tax audits examine whether tax was collected correctly — and whether exemptions are properly documented. The OECD International VAT/GST Guidelines highlight the multistage nature of VAT systems.

Fragmented enforcement model

In the U.K., VAT is administered by a single authority — HMRC. In the U.S., sales tax is administered independently by 45 states. Many states also allow local jurisdictions to apply additional rates and rules. There is no federal (national) U.S. sales tax authority. This fragmentation significantly increases complexity. A business may be compliant in one state and noncompliant in another. Each state can initiate its own audit process.

Inconsistent taxability rules

VAT is generally broad-based, with consistent treatment across goods and services. U.S. sales tax is not. Product taxability varies by state. SaaS may be taxable in one jurisdiction and exempt in another. Shipping charges, digital goods, and bundled services are treated inconsistently. Misclassification is one of the most common audit adjustment drivers. Businesses that assume uniform treatment across states often apply incorrect tax logic at scale.

VAT vs. U.S. sales tax: Structural differences that create risk

VAT and U.S. sales tax are often grouped together as “indirect taxes.” In practice, they operate on entirely different models — and those differences create risk for businesses that assume one system behaves like the other. At a high level, VAT is governed by coordinated frameworks across the European Union (EU) and implemented nationally. U.S. sales tax, by contrast, is fragmented. Each state defines its own rules, rates, thresholds, and enforcement approach. Even within a single state, local jurisdictions may apply additional layers of tax. The IRS itself does not administer sales tax — its references to sales tax are limited to areas such as deductions. The 2018 Supreme Court decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair confirmed that states can impose tax obligations based on economic activity alone, without physical presence. These structural differences create several areas of risk.

Centralised VAT vs. state-administered sales tax

VAT operates within a centralised framework. In the U.K., HMRC defines the rules, manages registration, and conducts audits. In the U.S., more than 45 states administer sales tax independently. Each state can define: Its own nexus thresholds

Its own tax rates

Its own filing frequencies

Its own audit processes This means compliance must be managed state by state, not nationally. For businesses used to a single tax authority, this increases both administrative burden and audit exposure.

Multistage VAT vs. single-stage sales tax

VAT is applied at multiple stages in the supply chain. Businesses recover input VAT, and compliance focuses on correct reporting of both output and input tax. U.S. sales tax is applied once — at the point of sale to the end customer. There is no input tax recovery. Instead, exemptions must be documented. If a customer is not the final consumer, a valid resale or exemption certificate is required. If that documentation is missing, the seller may be held liable for the tax. This shifts compliance risk from reclaim accuracy to documentation and taxability precision.

National thresholds vs. economic nexus thresholds

In the U.K., VAT registration is triggered by a single national revenue threshold. U.S. sales tax thresholds are state-specific. Each state sets its own economic nexus rules, typically based on revenue, transaction volume, or both. A business may be below the threshold in most states but exceed it in a few. Compliance must therefore be monitored continuously at state level. For VAT-compliant businesses, this shift from a single threshold to multiple thresholds is one of the most common sources of missed registration and subsequent exposure.

What is economic nexus and why do VAT-compliant businesses miss it?

Economic nexus is the legal threshold that determines when a business must register for sales tax in a U.S. state based on its level of economic activity. Unlike VAT systems, where registration is typically triggered by a national revenue threshold and often linked to establishment, U.S. sales tax obligations can arise without any physical presence. Following the Wayfair decision, states can require registration based purely on sales into the state. For VAT-compliant businesses, this creates a blind spot. Finance teams are used to monitoring total revenue against a single threshold. In the U.S., thresholds must be tracked separately for each state. A business may be compliant in most jurisdictions but unknowingly exceed thresholds in a handful of states where demand is concentrated.

Revenue thresholds vs. transaction thresholds

Most states apply a revenue threshold — commonly around $100,000 in annual sales into the state. Some states also apply a transaction threshold, often 200 separate transactions. This creates two potential triggers. A business with moderate revenue but high order volume may exceed the transaction threshold without realising it. Conversely, a business with fewer high-value transactions may exceed the revenue threshold. Tracking only one metric creates risk. Both must be monitored accurately and continuously.

Marketplace facilitator laws and double-counting risk

Marketplace facilitator laws require platforms such as Amazon or eBay to collect and remit tax on marketplace transactions in many states. However, this does not eliminate seller responsibility. Marketplace sales may still count towards economic nexus thresholds, depending on the state. At the same time, direct sales through Shopify or other channels may require the seller to collect tax independently. This creates a reconciliation challenge. Businesses must track: Marketplace revenue

Direct revenue

Total revenue by state Failure to reconcile these streams can result in thresholds being exceeded without detection — or incorrect assumptions about who is responsible for collection. For VAT-compliant businesses, the key difference is that nexus is triggered by activity, not structure. And activity must be measured at a level of granularity that most VAT systems do not require.

Where VAT-compliant businesses actually fail in practice

The gap between VAT discipline and U.S. sales tax compliance is not theoretical. It shows up in day-to-day operations. As businesses scale into the U.S., failures tend to emerge in how processes are executed — not in understanding that tax exists. These issues often remain hidden until an audit, a state notice, or investor due diligence surfaces them.

Delayed state registrations after crossing thresholds

One of the most common failures is late registration. A business exceeds an economic nexus threshold in a state but does not realise it immediately. Registration may happen months later — often after internal review or external advice. The problem is timing. Liability begins when the threshold is exceeded, not when registration occurs. This creates retroactive exposure. Tax may be assessed on prior sales, along with interest and penalties. In multistate scenarios, this compounds quickly. Several states may have been triggered at different times, each with its own lookback period.

Incorrect product taxability mapping

VAT-compliant businesses are used to relatively consistent tax treatment. In the U.S., taxability varies by state. SaaS, digital products, shipping charges, and bundled offerings may all be treated differently depending on jurisdiction. Many businesses hardcode tax logic into systems based on initial assumptions. As they expand into more states, those assumptions no longer hold. Incorrect mapping leads to under-collection or over-collection. Both create risk — either financial liability or customer disputes.

Incomplete exemption certificate management

In VAT systems, input tax recovery is supported by invoices and documentation. In U.S. sales tax, exemption handling works differently. If a sale is exempt — for example, a resale transaction — the seller must hold a valid exemption certificate. Missing or invalid certificates are a common audit finding. If documentation cannot be produced, the seller may be assessed for the tax. For businesses selling business-to-business (B2B) into the U.S., this is a significant shift in responsibility.

Filing frequency mismanagement

In the U.K., VAT filing frequency is generally predictable. In the U.S., filing frequency is assigned by each state and can change based on sales volume. A business may be required to file monthly in one state, quarterly in another, and annually elsewhere. As volume grows, states may increase filing frequency. Missed filings — even where no tax is due — can trigger penalties. Managing multiple filing calendars manually introduces risk, particularly as the number of states increases. These failures are not caused by lack of capability. They are caused by applying VAT-based assumptions to a system that operates differently.

How states enforce sales tax compliance

U.S. sales tax enforcement is decentralised, data-driven, and increasingly coordinated across states. Each state administers its own audit programmes and enforcement processes. Unlike VAT systems, there is no single authority — which means multiple entry points for compliance review. Audit frameworks published by state authorities illustrate how structured these processes are. As businesses expand into multiple states, enforcement risk increases accordingly.

Data matching and marketplace reporting

U.S. states rely heavily on data matching. Marketplace platforms and payment processors report transaction data, often through mechanisms such as Form 1099-K. States compare reported revenue against their registration databases to identify sellers that may have exceeded nexus thresholds but have not registered. Discrepancies trigger nexus inquiries or audit notices. Because this process is increasingly automated, detection is not dependent on manual investigation. High-volume sellers are more visible, and mismatches are identified more quickly.

Multistate audit exposure

Enforcement rarely remains isolated to one state. If a business is audited in one jurisdiction and nexus is confirmed, that information may be used to identify exposure in other states. Shipping data, marketplace activity, and financial disclosures can all be analysed to determine where additional obligations may exist. This creates cascading audit risk. For VAT-compliant businesses, the key difference is scope. Instead of a single audit by one authority, U.S. sales tax exposure can expand into multiple parallel or sequential reviews across states.

The operational reality of multistate compliance

Managing U.S. sales tax across multiple states introduces a level of operational complexity that most VAT systems are not designed to handle. Instead of a single authority, a single threshold, and a predictable filing cadence, finance teams must manage multiple jurisdictions, each with its own rules, rates, and deadlines. As businesses scale, this becomes less about technical understanding and more about operational control. Core activities typically include tracking nexus thresholds across states, monitoring rate changes at state and local level, managing filing and remittance schedules, maintaining exemption documentation, and preparing for audit queries. These tasks must be performed continuously, not just at period-end. The contrast with VAT systems: Compliance element VAT system U.S. sales tax system Tax authority structure Centralised national framework 45+ independent state authorities Registration threshold National revenue threshold State-by-state economic nexus Rate changes Infrequent Thousands of local rate changes Filing frequency Generally predictable Assigned by state and can change Audit scope National Multistate exposure For VAT-compliant businesses, the challenge is not understanding tax but adapting processes to operate at this level of fragmentation and scale.

How to reduce U.S. sales tax risk before it becomes an audit

Reducing U.S. sales tax risk requires a shift from periodic control to continuous monitoring. The key adjustment is granularity. Instead of managing tax at a national level, finance teams must track activity by state, by channel, and by product type.

Proactive nexus monitoring

The first step is visibility. Revenue should be monitored by state on an ongoing basis, with clear thresholds defined for economic nexus. Both revenue and transaction counts must be tracked where relevant. Automated alerts can help identify when thresholds are approaching or have been exceeded, allowing registration decisions to be made before exposure becomes retrospective. Without this level of monitoring, thresholds are often crossed without detection — particularly in high-growth states.

Automated tax calculation

Accurate calculation requires real-time data. U.S. sales tax rates vary not just by state, but by local jurisdiction. Product taxability also differs — particularly for SaaS, digital goods, and bundled services. Automated calculation ensures that the correct rate and tax treatment are applied at the point of transaction, reducing reliance on static rules or manual updates. It also supports consistent application across channels, whether sales are made directly or through marketplaces. For businesses already familiar with VAT frameworks, the goal is not to replicate existing processes. It’s to build systems that reflect how U.S. sales tax actually operates. Proactive monitoring and automated calculation together form the foundation of a scalable compliance model — one that reduces audit risk before it materialises.

Working with Avalara to simplify multistate compliance

For VAT-compliant businesses expanding into the U.S., the challenge is not understanding tax principles — it’s managing scale, fragmentation, and ongoing compliance across multiple jurisdictions. A dedicated compliance platform becomes relevant when: You’re selling into multiple U.S. states

Economic nexus thresholds are approaching or have been exceeded

Filing complexity is increasing across jurisdictions

Marketplace and direct sales must be reconciled

Funding, acquisition, or audit scrutiny is approaching

Internal processes can no longer support state-by-state requirements At this stage, the issue is operational control rather than technical knowledge. Avalara supports U.K. and EU businesses by centralising U.S. sales tax compliance within a single platform. This includes automated nexus monitoring, real-time rate calculation across state and local jurisdictions, product-level taxability mapping, multistate registration support, and automated return preparation and remittance. Avalara also helps to manage exemption certificates, maintain transaction-level records, and produce audit-ready reporting across jurisdictions. By integrating with ERP, ecommerce platforms, and marketplaces, Avalara reduces manual intervention and ensures consistency across systems. If your U.S. operations are growing and your current processes are becoming difficult to manage, speak with Avalara about overcoming the challenge.

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