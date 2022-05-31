Introduction to Incoterms and their impact on indirect tax

Incoterms are a set of internationally recognised definitions and rules of interpretation that cover most common commercial scenarios used in contracts for the sale of goods. They are three-letter trade terms describing the practical arrangements for the delivery of goods from sellers to buyers and set out the obligations, costs and risks between the two parties. They are produced by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) and updated periodically to reflect changing trade practices.

Incoterms set out:

where the goods will be delivered

who is responsible for arranging transport

who handles and pays for insurance

who handles customs procedures and is the importer of record

who pays any customs duties and import VAT

The latest version of incoterms, “Incoterms 2020”, came into effect on January 1, 2020. This new version is similar to the previous one (“Incoterms 2010”) but updates the rules to make them easier to use. There are 11 incoterms in Incoterms 2020, with several that can be used for any mode of transport and specific ones for sea and inland waterway transport.