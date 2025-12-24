US digital services sales tax

U.S. sales tax is different to VAT. So are its compliance regulations and requirements. VAT is a consumption tax charged throughout the supply chain. It’s not a sales tax, corporate tax, or corporate income tax. U.S. sales tax is only charged to the final consumer.

VAT is set at a national level and maintains fairly consistent rates. These rates vary little from country to country with similar VAT systems — the average VAT rate for EU nations, for example, is 21%. U.S. sales tax rates not only vary by U.S. state but also by cities and counties within a state. As a result, there are more than 12,000 sales tax jurisdictions in the U.S. all with frequently changing rates.

It used to be the case that a business had to have a physical presence in a state, such as an office building or warehouse, to have U.S. sales tax obligations within that state. However, the landmark South Dakota v. Wayfair ruling changed things when the Supreme Court ruled that remote sellers can be liable for U.S. sales tax even without a physical presence. This affects all kinds of digital business models making cross-border online sales (whether B2B or B2C ecommerce sales).