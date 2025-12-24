US digital services sales tax

There isn’t a specific digital services tax in the U.S and there is no uniform way in which states tax digital businesses. Other nations may have specific digital services taxes.
What constitutes a digital good or service is more clearly defined and accepted within the EU (and in other non-EU countries within continental Europe). Because U.S. sales tax laws existed before digital products, U.S. states differ in their definitions of what digital products actually are. Despite the digitalisation of the economy and the growing use of digital products and services — such as streaming platforms, ebooks, music streams, and downloads — as well as their significant economic presence, some U.S. states are yet to clearly define how U.S. sales tax applies to digital goods and services.
Some U.S. states do not tax digital products and services at all because they’re intangible, and do not fit into the ‘tangible personal property’ definition on which U.S. sales tax laws were originally based.
Some U.S. states treat intangible and tangible goods the same, as both can be seen and/or experienced. Other states use the following guidelines: If a product is taxable in its tangible form, then it’s taxable in its intangible form. For example, if a CD or a book is taxable, then an MP3 and an ebook should also be taxable. In this sense, there is no difference between the traditional and digital economy.