US sales tax Wayfair ruling and foreign sellers

On 21 June 2018, the US Supreme Court introduced a new ‘economic nexus’ test to determine if out-of-state online retailers are responsible for charging Sales Tax – South Dakota vs Wayfair, Inc (2018). The result will drag many non-US online and concession retailers into the US sales tax net for the first time.

Wayfair changes the basis of tax to the location of the consumer, even if the vendore is not resident in the state, reflecting the rules of most countries' VAT and GST rules, including the EU.

The ruling effectively overturned the previous test, Quill (1992) Supreme Court ruling on this issue, which limited the obligation to charge state or local sales tax to retailers with a physical presence in the states – which could be interpreted by states as employees or even just visiting sales people.