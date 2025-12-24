For retailers in single states, the Sales Tax liability is straightforward. However, retailers selling in multiple state face a complex question over the apportionment of taxable income.
There is no current agreed apportionment method, which makes the Sales Tax division a challenge. Increasingly, states are re-assessing their share of a sale with a multi-jurisdictional split on a sales basis where retailers have no or limited in-state nexus. This risks creating double taxation across the states.
When completing reporting, many states will require full declarations of income earned in-state, and in other US states or worldwide.