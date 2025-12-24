US use tax

For the most part, the consumer is required to calculate, declare and pay the applicable tax of their resident state. Generally this is done on a quarterly basis – although some states now require a declaration on a monthly basis. Businesses have to complete a special form to declare any Use Tax with their home state.
There are usually late payment fines, charged as a % per month of the overdue tax. The penalty rates vary between 5% and 10%.
Increasingly, in order to combat non-compliance and poor revenues, states have started to include boxes in personal annual state tax returns to declare any purchases and due tax. Neighbouring states are also co-operating to share information on the movement of goods across their borders to identify undeclared transactions.