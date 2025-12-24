US use tax

Use Tax is a self-assessed and declared levy on US consumers and businesses when they buy goods or services from out-of-state providers. It is the mirror of US Sales Taxes, which are due on purchases by a consumer in their home state but charged and levied by the retailer.

Use Tax is a way of ensuring that there are no tax benefits to US consumers from shopping outside of their home state, and is aimed at online, catalogue and telesales in particular.

Use Tax rates are as per the Sales Tax Rates of the shopper’s home state. Certain basics, including foodstuffs and medicines, are exempt from Use Tax.