Every new product that enters your catalog creates a gap: it’s live, it’s transacting, and its tax classification hasn’t been confirmed. No system flags it. No workflow stops the sale. The wrong code runs on every transaction until someone catches it, or an auditor does. For catalogs of 10,000 SKUs or more, closing that gap manually doesn’t scale. Classification runs across spreadsheets, disconnected portals, and email threads with managed services teams. There’s no single source of truth, no consistent review process, and no audit trail. When a tax authority asks why a product was classified a certain way, reconstructing that decision after the fact is slow, incomplete, and costly. That’s the gap Avalara Intelligent Tax Classification is built to close.

Key takeaways

Every new SKU creates a window where a product can be live and selling before its tax classification is confirmed, and that is where compliance risk starts to build.

Avalara Intelligent Tax Classification brings that work into one governed platform, combining AI-powered classification with self-service, API-based, and managed-service options in the Avalara Portal.

The result is faster classification at scale, better control over review and approval, and a complete audit trail teams can use to defend decisions later.

Why product classification is harder than it looks

Taxability isn’t fixed. The same item can be exempt in one state, county, or city and fully taxable in the next. Get the classification wrong and you get the rate wrong on every transaction that follows: Over-collect, and you owe customers a refund.

Under-collect, and you face assessments, penalties, and interest. Classification is also a moving target. Every new product needs to be researched and coded before it’s compliant to sell: a specialty retailer entering new states, a grocery chain adding seasonal lines, an ecommerce brand inheriting an acquired catalog. When that cycle takes days or weeks, growth outpaces compliance. This is where AI makes a real difference. It can classify products at a speed and scale that manual processes simply cannot match, as long as it’s built on real tax data and a person reviews the output.

Meet Avalara Intelligent Tax Classification

Intelligent Tax Classification is Avalara’s unified, AI-powered platform for classifying product catalogs to tax and compliance codes. It replaces the fragmented mix of spreadsheets, disconnected portals, and manual managed-service handoffs with a single, governed platform inside the Avalara Portal. The AI engine at its core is not a generic model. It’s trained on more than 3 billion items across more than 8,000 brands and grounded in the same tax content and data that power Avalara’s broader tax engine. Teams can access Intelligent Tax Classification in three ways: Self-service portal: Your team classifies with AI assistance and reviews the results.

Your team classifies with AI assistance and reviews the results. Fully automated API: System-to-system integration for high-volume, hands-off automation.

System-to-system integration for high-volume, hands-off automation. Managed services: Avalara’s classification experts handle it on your behalf. Businesses aren’t locked into one mode. A team can start with self-service, route complex items to Avalara’s experts, and adjust the mix as catalog size or internal capacity changes.

How it works

Intelligent Tax Classification runs inside the Avalara Portal. From catalog upload to exportable, audit-ready classifications, the process follows four steps. 1. Submit. Import your product catalog through the self-service portal (CSV or Excel) or the fully automated API. Catalogs of any size are processed in a single job. 2. Review. The AI engine analyzes each product’s attributes and descriptions and returns a classification recommendation and a confidence score. Reviewers see the reasoning, not just the result. High-confidence items can be accepted in bulk. Anything below the threshold is flagged for human review or escalated directly to Avalara’s classification experts, without leaving the platform. 3. Approve. Role-based approval workflows route flagged items to the right reviewer who accepts, adjusts, or rejects the recommendation. Every action is logged with a time stamp and user ID, creating a structured record as work progresses. 4. Export. Finalized classifications export to your ERP, POS system, commerce platform, or Avalara solution. Every recommendation, adjustment, and approval is captured in a complete audit trail that exports with them. That combination of AI-generated recommendations and human review is what makes it possible to classify a catalog of any size in days instead of weeks, without sacrificing accuracy or audit defensibility.

Why Avalara Intelligent Tax Classification matters

For large or fast-changing catalogs, classification is not a background task. It’s the control point that determines whether the right tax rate follows every product into every transaction. That matters because catalogs rarely stand still. Teams are constantly adding new SKUs, expanding into new states, absorbing acquired product lines, or preparing seasonal launches. Each change creates pressure to classify products quickly and correctly before the compliance gap widens. Intelligent Tax Classification helps teams keep pace. Instead of relying on spreadsheets, disconnected tools, and manual handoffs, they can classify at scale in one governed workflow. That gives teams a better way to work: Process large catalogs in bulk

Route exceptions to the right reviewer or Avalara expert

Keep a complete, exportable record of every decision The result is straightforward: faster time from SKU creation to compliant sale, stronger control over classification decisions, and an audit trail the team can stand behind.

Built on Avalara’s depth, not a stand-alone bet

Intelligent Tax Classification is built on the same tax content and infrastructure that support Avalara’s broader platform. That depth shows up in the places that matter most: 60,000+ regulatory sources

30,000+ jurisdictions across 190+ countries

3B+ items used to train the AI engine The classification model is grounded in the same tax data behind an engine that processes tens of trillions of transactions each year. It’s also portable, so classifications can be exported to any downstream system, including tax engines outside Avalara.

Get classification right from the start

Classification is the point where tax accuracy starts. If the product is mapped to the wrong code, every calculation that follows is at risk. Intelligent Tax Classification helps teams get that step right at scale. It applies AI where speed and volume matter most, while keeping people in control of the decisions that require judgment. For retailers and other businesses with large or fast-changing catalogs, that means one governed way to classify products, move faster, and keep a clear record for auditors.

FAQ

What is Avalara Intelligent Tax Classification?

Intelligent Tax Classification is Avalara’s unified, AI-powered platform for classifying product catalogs to tax and compliance codes. It brings self-service, API-based, and managed-service options into one governed workflow inside the Avalara Portal.

How does Avalara Intelligent Tax Classification help teams classify products faster?

Intelligent Tax Classification uses AI to generate classification recommendations and confidence scores for each product. High-confidence items can be accepted in bulk, while more complex items can be reviewed internally or escalated to Avalara’s experts.

How does Avalara Intelligent Tax Classification help with audit readiness?

Every classification decision in Intelligent Tax Classification is tracked, traceable, and exportable for audit defense. Role-based approval workflows and timestamped decision records help teams show why a product was coded a certain way at a specific point in time.

Can Avalara Intelligent Tax Classification work with systems outside Avalara?