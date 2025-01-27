A critical update following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision striking down IEEPA tariffs, the rollout of new Section 122 tariffs, EU de minimis changes, and what refund uncertainty and short-term trade measures mean for importers’ landed costs and compliance strategy.

We cover:

The Supreme Court ruling ending IEEPA tariffs and the refund process ahead

New 10% Section 122 tariffs and the 150-day enforcement window

EU de minimis elimination and France’s role in EU trade posture

Corporate tariff cost impacts (Ford, Deere) and importer litigation

A 30-60-90-day outlook and strategies, including duty drawback

Register for an upcoming webinar in the biweekly series.