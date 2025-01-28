Get started
WEBINAR SERIES

Trade and Tariff Tuesdays

DATE
Tuesday, October 21, 2025

TIME
8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. ET/4:00 p.m. BST

DURATION
1 hour, including live Q&A

Join Avalara for smarter moves on tariffs and global compliance

Get the latest on global tariff shifts, the future of the de minimis exemption, and how new U.S. and global trade actions could disrupt compliance and costs. Hear from Avalara experts and get strategies to stay ahead.

We’ll cover:

 

  • An up-to-date overview of tariff and de minimis changes
  • The ripple effects of rising import costs on pricing strategies and global trade compliance 
  • Best practices for managing higher tariffs and global trade challenges 
  • The role of Avalara Cross-Border in reducing errors, delays, and manual effort

 

Unable to attend? Register now and we’ll send you a link to view the webinar recording on demand. Or register for an upcoming webinar in the series.

