WEBINAR SERIES

Trade and Tariff Tuesdays

Expert insights on tariffs, trade shifts, and de minimis changes

In this on-demand session, Avalara’s experts review the outcomes of the August 1 trade deal deadline, including new trade deals, evolving tariff rates, and the announcement of the end of the de minimis exemption for all U.S. imports.

We cover:

 

  • Understanding tariff implications by country (China, EU, U.K., USMCA nations)

  • Avoiding noncompliance as CBP increases enforcement on transshipped goods

  • Planning for changes and elimination of the de minimis exemption

  • Managing margin compression with smarter sourcing and tariff engineering

  • Using Avalara’s self-serve tools to classify products faster and more accurately

     

Register for an upcoming webinar in the weekly series.

View on demand

