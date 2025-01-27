Avalara experts will discuss the latest developments in trade and tariff activities, including proposed tariffs by the United States and other nations, the future of the de minimis exemption, and how these changes could affect trade compliance and your business.

We cover:

Recent tariff policy changes and their direct effects on import costs and pricing strategies

How increased import costs influence customs duties obligations and the potential for cascading effects on trade compliance

Best practices for businesses handling the dual challenges of heightened tariffs and global trade compliance, including potential adjustments to supply chain management and pricing

How Avalara can support your international compliance strategy during times of change

Register for an upcoming webinar in the weekly series.