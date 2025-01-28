Save my seat
DATE
Tuesday, November 18, 2025
TIME
8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. ET/4:00 p.m. BST
DURATION
1 hour, including live Q&A
Join Avalara for smarter moves on tariffs and global compliance
Get the latest on global tariff shifts, the future of the de minimis exemption, and how new U.S. and global trade actions could disrupt compliance and costs. Hear from Avalara experts and get strategies to stay ahead.
We’ll cover:
An up-to-date overview of tariff and de minimis changes
The ripple effects of rising import costs on pricing strategies and global trade compliance
Best practices for managing higher tariffs and global trade challenges
The role of Avalara Cross-Border in reducing errors, delays, and manual effort
Unable to attend? Register now and we’ll send you a link to view the webinar recording on demand. Or register for an upcoming webinar in the series.
Save my seat