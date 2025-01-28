Get started
Get started

WEBINAR SERIES

Trade and Tariff Tuesdays

Expert insights on tariffs, trade shifts, and de minimis changes

Avalara experts break down key changes to U.S.-Canada trade regulations and discuss upcoming restrictions on postal shipments to the U.S. tied to the end of the de minimis exemption on August 29.

We cover: 

 

  • Understanding tariff implications by country (China, EU, U.K., and USMCA nations)

  • Avoiding noncompliance as CBP increases enforcement on transshipped goods

  • Planning for changes and elimination of the de minimis exemption 

  • Managing margin compression with smarter sourcing and tariff engineering

  • Using Avalara’s self-serve tools to classify products faster and more accurately

 

Register for an upcoming webinar in the weekly series.

View on demand

Connect with Avalara

phone_number

Welcome to Avalara! Can I help you find something?

1