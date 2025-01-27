This week Avalara experts discussed new Section 301 exemptions, EU de minimis changes, shifting global tariffs, and their impact on your supply chain.

We cover:

Recent tariff changes across regions, including reciprocal tariff shifts, new exemptions, and evolving de minimis rules

How upcoming U.S., EU, and Asian trade measures may affect compliance requirements and shipping costs

Updates on ongoing U.S. court challenges and implications for international trade policy

Practical steps for building resilient supply chains and adapting to global tariff volatility

Register for an upcoming webinar in the weekly series.