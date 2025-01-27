This week Avalara experts discussed new Section 301 exemptions, EU de minimis changes, shifting global tariffs, and their impact on your supply chain.
We cover:
- Recent tariff changes across regions, including reciprocal tariff shifts, new exemptions, and evolving de minimis rules
- How upcoming U.S., EU, and Asian trade measures may affect compliance requirements and shipping costs
- Updates on ongoing U.S. court challenges and implications for international trade policy
- Practical steps for building resilient supply chains and adapting to global tariff volatility
Register for an upcoming webinar in the weekly series.