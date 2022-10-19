The Council of the District of Columbia aimed to impose a 3% sales tax on personal information and advertising services, including digital advertising services, as early as October 1, 2020. Yet after discovering a problem with the proposed tax on advertising, the Council is backpedaling. The proposal, included in the first draft of the Fiscal Year 2021 Budget Support Act of 2020, or BSA (B23-0760), was light on details. It simply stated, “The rate of tax shall be 3% of the gross receipts from the sale of or charges for advertising services, including digital advertising services, [and] … personal information.” D.C.’s general sales tax rate is 6%. Advertising services, digital advertising services, and personal information were defined, but no additional guidance for the Office of Tax and Revenue (OTR) or businesses was included in the BSA.

Taxable advertising services

Under the first draft of the BSA, charges for advertising services would be subject to the 3% tax. "Advertising services" is defined as "the planning, creating, placing, or display of advertising in newspapers, magazines, billboards, broadcasting, and other media, including, without limitation, the providing of concept, writing, graphic design, mechanical art, photography, and production supervision." During a July 21, 2020, legislative meeting, Council Chairman Phil Mendelson explained, “I was surprised when I learned last night that the ad tax was being interpreted [to] tax the creative process, not just the final placement. That was never the intent.”

Taxable digital advertising services

Charges for digital advertising services would also be subject to the 3% sales tax, according to the first draft of the BSA. Digital advertisements include banner advertising, search engine advertising, interstitial advertising, or other comparable advertising.

Taxable personal information services

The first draft of the BSA also sought to impose the 3% sales tax on charges for personal information or data. This includes a person’s: Name, address, email address, phone number

Physical characteristics or description

Biometric data

Driver’s license number, state identification card number, passport number, social security number, or other government-issued identification number

Digital signature

Bank account number, debit card number, credit card number, or any other financial information

Educational, employment, insurance, and medical information

Internet Protocol (IP) address

Browser habits, consumer preferences, and any other data that can be attributed to a person and can be used for marketing, or to determine access or costs related to insurance, credit, or health care It’s worth noting that under D.C. sales tax law (Code Section 47-2001(i)), a “person” can also be an association, corporation, estate, partnership, etc.

Issues to address prior to taxing advertising services and personal information

Issues left unaddressed in the first version of the BSA include how sales tax would apply to: Sales between related parties

Sales for resale

Sales taxed by other jurisdictions

Sourcing rules Sourcing is perhaps the most critical issue. According to Scott Peterson, vice president of government relations at Avalara, “A lot of advertising is easy to source because it only exists inside one state. Yet anything sent for view to multiple locations (e.g., television ads) or available to be viewed in multiple locations (e.g., online ads) must be apportioned.” If apportioning is necessary, calculating the tax due to D.C. could be an onerous task. Existing regulation on the taxability of publications (Title 9, Section 460.1) offers some insight to how D.C. could source sales digital and traditional advertising services. Sales of publications for delivery inside the District are subject to sales tax, while publications sold for delivery outside D.C. are exempt. If the tax on advertising were to follow suit, notes Jared Walczak of the Tax Foundation, “a large retail chain with locations in the District likely could not be taxed on advertising purchases, but a smaller regional chain based in the District could. With a franchised chain, if local franchisees purchased advertising, the transaction would be taxable, but if they benefited from D.C. advertising by the national brand, or by franchise portfolios based elsewhere, the transaction would likely be out of reach.” Walczak further notes that an out-of-state company would likely not be taxed on advertisements to D.C. consumers, while a D.C-based company would be taxed on ads targeting consumers in Maryland or Virginia. In other words, local businesses would likely bear the tax burden of the tax.

Mayor Bowser weighs in

In a letter to Chairman Mendelson, Mayor Muriel Bowser voiced concerns over the proposed new taxes for just that reason. She writes, “The creation of a 3 percent advertising sales tax will hit all businesses, but especially our local community newspapers who make much of their revenue through advertising. These newspapers are important sources of local neighborhood information you cannot find in larger publications.” She went on to call the proposed tax “ill-advised”: “Small businesses have already suffered significant losses as a result of the pandemic and increasing the cost of advertising can only serve to make it that much harder for them.”