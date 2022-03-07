When are mobile delivery app fees subject to Texas sales tax?

Getting takeout used to entail phoning a restaurant or placing an order in person. Then it became possible to order online. Today, where available, delivery apps facilitate takeout sales for more and more restaurants. In fact, orders through delivery apps were reportedly on track to surpass direct orders by the end of 2021.

COVID-19 certainly accelerated adoption of delivery apps, but the use of DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats, and similar platforms was on the rise even before restaurants had to suspend or limit in-person service. Food delivery mobile apps are now an enormous industry worth more than $150 billion worldwide, and they’re still growing.

There are pros and cons for restaurants. On the positive side, delivery apps may help restaurants advertise and expand their customer base. Yet restaurants pay a premium for the services provided; commissions tend to run 15% to 30%. According to McKinsey & Company, “a typical restaurant would have to increase its total sales significantly to stay at the same profit margin it enjoyed without delivery.” Meanwhile, the delivery platforms themselves are “struggling to make a profit.”

The restaurant–mobile app relationship can also complicate tax compliance.

When restaurants handle their own to-go sales, they’re in charge of collecting payment and collecting, remitting, and reporting applicable taxes. When a third party gets involved, who’s responsible for the tax isn’t necessarily clear. Another question that frequently arises is whether the fees a delivery app charges to a restaurant are subject to sales tax.

Taxability rules vary by state, as always with sales tax, but some state laws don’t yet specify the taxability of mobile delivery app fees. The more taxpayers seek to understand their responsibilities, the more states are being forced to weigh in on this issue. One of the latest states to do so is Texas, in a letter ruling requested by a mobile ordering and payment platform provider.