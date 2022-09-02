Personal protective equipment subject to Virginia sales tax again

Certain business purchases of personal protective equipment have been exempt from Virginia sales and use tax since March 11, 2021. The temporary exemption expires March 24, 2022.

A variety of personal protective equipment (PPE) that’s become familiar over the past two years was eligible for the exemption: body and face coverings, disinfectants, hand-washing facilities and hand sanitizer, physical barriers, signs, and temperature-checking devices.

Since the exemption was provided to encourage Virginia businesses to adopt practices to slow the transmission of COVID-19, it was available only to businesses and self-employed individuals that:

Complied with best practices for infection prevention and workplace hygiene

Complied with all applicable federal, state, and local laws

Implemented enhanced cleaning, screening, testing, and contact tracing procedures, as well as any reasonable additional infection-control measures

Promoted remote work to the fullest extent possible, including increasing the number of telework-eligible employees

Reasonably prevented the spread of COVID-19

The exemption could not be claimed for anything “other than business use.”

Per Virginia Department of Taxation Tax Bulletin 22-5, “Purchases that were eligible for the exemption and were purchased on or before March 23, 2022 continue to be exempt. However, any purchases made after March 23, 2022 are not eligible for the PPE exemption.”

The exemption for PPE was set to expire the first day following the expiration of the last executive order related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the termination of the COVID-19 Emergency Temporary Standard, and any permanent COVID-19 regulations adopted by the Virginia Safety and Health Codes Board. Since the statewide emergency order expired June 30, 2021, and the Safety and Health Codes Board COVID-19 Standard was repealed on March 23, 2022, the exemption expires effective March 24, 2022.

“This is an unusual example of the impact of a governor’s emergency declaration,” says Scott Peterson, Vice President of Government Relations at Avalara. “I am not aware of other examples of a tax exemption tied to a governor’s decision to end an emergency declaration.”