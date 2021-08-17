Are face masks exempt during sales tax holidays?

A host of normally taxable items, including clothing and school supplies, are exempt from sales tax during upcoming August sales tax holidays. Are face masks?

Like much related to sales tax, it depends on the state. During the August 29–30 Massachusetts sales tax holiday, almost any item priced up to $2,500 that’s purchased in Massachusetts for personal use qualifies for the exemption. Face masks purchased by an individual should qualify, though face masks purchased by a business for employee use would not.

The Florida Department of Revenue recently announced that face masks would qualify for the 2020 back-to-school sales tax holiday. According to department spokesperson Bethany Wester, cloth and disposable masks “are now considered ‘clothing.’” Thus, if they’re priced less than $60 (the price limit for clothing, footwear, and certain accessories), they’ll be exempt from Florida sales tax August 7–9.

It’s worth noting the Florida Department of Revenue 2020 back-to-school sales tax holiday tax information publication has not been updated to reflect the department’s new position, at least not as of August 4, 2020. It doesn’t mention “face masks” and still lists the following as taxable: