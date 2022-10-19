April 2022 sales tax rate changes

New use tax proposed in the Show-Me State

On April 5, the city of Columbia, Missouri, is voting on a proposition that will impose a local use tax on purchases made from online vendors located outside the state. Proponents of the bill state that this tax would help the city maintain its revenue and bring an estimated $5.6 million into the city, but local economic nexus requirements like this one can really complicate sales tax compliance for remote sellers.

States adopt gas tax holidays

Michigan senators approved a temporary gas tax suspension to alleviate some of the Great Lake State residents’ pain at the pump. Currently, the tax rate on all types of fuel is 27 cents per gallon, one of the highest in the nation. This is just one of the many proposals for a “gas tax holiday” or other cost-saving measures states are proposing, after President Biden called for a ban on Russian oil imports. Both Georgia and Maryland instituted gas tax holidays on March 18, 2022, and Connecticut and Florida are among the states looking to follow their lead.

April sales tax holidays