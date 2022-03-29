What qualifies for Connecticut’s sales and use tax-free week?

Connecticut will provide a gas tax holiday from April 1 through June 30, 2022, when fares on public buses will also be suspended. Additionally, there will be a sales tax holiday for clothing and footwear April 10–16, 2022. These last-minute tax changes are due to the enactment of House Bill 5501, which Governor Ned Lamont signed into law March 24, 2022.

Gas tax holiday

Sales tax holiday for clothing and footwear

From April 10 through April 16, 2022, Connecticut sales and use tax will not apply to sales of “any article of clothing or footwear intended to be worn on or about the human body” that’s priced less than $100. This includes eligible clothing sold by remote internet sellers and marketplace facilitators. The temporary sales tax exemption does not apply to items “carried on or about the human body but not worn on the body in the manner characteristic of clothing,” including:

Jewelry

Handbags

Luggage

Umbrellas

Watches This new sales tax holiday is in addition to Connecticut’s annual sales tax holiday, which will be held August 21–27, 2022.

Free bus transportation