Unusual sales tax exemptions – Wacky Tax Wednesday

For the most part, anything that can be taxed can also be exempted from sales tax. What I find fascinating is what different states choose to exempt, and especially state proposals for new sales tax exemptions.

For example, Alabama Senate Bill 165 seeks to exempt “the rental or sale of detection dogs.” Alabama has more familiar exemptions on the table, including one for food for home consumption and another for feminine hygiene products and diapers. But detection dogs? That’s a first for me.

To be clear, SB 165 wouldn’t exempt all sales, rentals, or leases of detection dogs — only sales, rentals, or leases from or to “a certified dog trainer or company employing certified detection dog trainers.” The measure specifies that, for the purposes of the exemption, “a detection dog is a dog trained to use its senses to detect substances such as weapons, explosives, illegal drugs, accelerants, wildlife scat, currency, blood, plant and mammalian viruses, bed bugs, and contraband electronics.”

Lawmakers in Rhode Island have also proposed several interesting sales and use tax exemptions this session, including one for COVID-19 take-home tests (H 7493), one for cloth or disposable face masks and facial coverings (H 7391), and one for reusable bags used as an alternative to single-use plastic or paper bags (S 2048/H 7240). I get these: It’s in the best interest of the state to encourage sales of such goods. What caught my eye was a proposed sales tax exemption for bicycles.

Senator Alana DiMario explained the thinking behind the bill: “S 2266 would exempt bicycles from sales tax. Why? To encourage more people to ride bikes and make them more cost-accessible. Did you know that if 10% of people replaced one car trip per day with a bike trip, we would reduce transportation emissions by 10%?”

I didn’t know, and I wonder if lawmakers in Oregon are familiar with that statistic. A state with no general sales tax, Oregon started taxing the sale of bicycles in 2017.