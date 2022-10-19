Tennessee expands sales tax holiday to restaurant food and drink

Updated 7.10.2020: The economic nexus threshold changes from $500,000 to $100,000 effective October 1, 2020. There is no transactions threshold. Additionally, Tennessee is providing a sales tax holiday for restaurants August 7–9, 2020.

Restaurant food and drink will be exempt from Tennessee sales tax during a newly created restaurant sales tax holiday, which begins at 12:01 a.m. on August 7 and concludes August 9 at 11:59 p.m. This new tax-free period is in addititon to Tennessee’s annual sales tax holiday, which runs July 31 through August 2.

Early today, the Tennessee General Assembly approved a budget shaving $1 billion from the budget proposed by Governor Bill Lee back in February — before nonessential businesses were temporarily shuttered or restricted to help contain the coronavirus (COVID-19). Like other brick-and-mortar stores, restaurants were particularly hard hit; they were limited to takeout and delivery service for almost a month, until the governor eased restrictions on in-house dining in late April. Capacity restrictions were lifted in mid-May.

Sales tax collections in April and May were down year-over-year in Tennessee, as in most other states. Recent months have also seen drops in business tax, franchise and excise tax, gasoline and motor fuel tax, mixed drinks tax, and tobacco tax revenues, among others.

With less money coming in, the government has less money to spend. Proposed pay increases for state employees and teachers were therefore scrubbed. Why, then, would lawmakers creat a sales tax holiday for restaurant food and drink? The annual sales tax holiday typically takes a $10 million bite out of sales tax collections.

In fact, cutting the annual holiday was considered. But consumers like it. With Tennessee experiencing the “highest unemployment rate in a generation” because of COVID-19, eliminating the popular sales tax holiday would have been an unpopular move.

So instead of eliminating the tax-free period, they added a new sales tax holiday for restaurant food and increased the thresholds for the original holiday. The $100 threshold for general apparel and school supplies was increased to $200, and the $1,500 threshold for electronic devices was increased to $3,000.