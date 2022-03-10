Taxes for small businesses: One state can have many tax rates

You’re a new small business owner and you know you have to do something about collecting and remitting state sales tax. So, you get yourself a map that shows what the sales tax rates are in each of the 45 states (plus the District of Columbia) that have a general sales tax, because you know you’re going to have online sales. That means you’re all set, right? Hardly. Most states allow for local option sales taxes, and different states tax different categories of items at different rates. Simply knowing that there are different sales tax rates in different states is merely the start of your sales tax calculation journey.

Local taxes can significantly increase rates

Welcome to Arab, Alabama, which has in the past held the dubious distinction of having the highest combined sales tax rate in the United States. As a state, Alabama has one of the lowest general sales tax rates in the nation, at 4%. Depending on what’s being purchased, that state rate is sometimes even lower. For example, Alabama collects a 2% sales tax on car sales and a 1.5% sales tax on farm equipment and manufacturing machines. Food sold in a vending machine is taxed at 3%. However, Alabama allows local jurisdictions to collect their own sales tax, with rates as high as 7.5%. That’s one of the highest local option sales tax rates in the country, according to the Tax Foundation. In all, there are about 350 local taxing jurisdictions within Alabama. On average, they collect at a rate that’s slightly more than 5%, which is added on to every purchase, along with the state’s 4% general tax rate. Which brings us back to Arab. Everyone there pays the state’s 4% sales tax (with the above-noted exceptions) on their purchases. And the city itself levies a 5% sales tax within its jurisdiction. However, Arab also straddles the line between Marshall and Cullman counties. Marshall doesn’t have a countywide sales tax — but Cullman does; it’s 4.5%. Add up the 4% state tax, the 5% city tax, and the Cullman County tax of 4.5%, and residents living on that side of Arab are paying 13.5% sales tax on their purchases. On the other side of town, the combined rate is 9%. (By the way, there’s only one ZIP code for Arab, which is just another example of why you shouldn’t use those postal codes to calculate the amount of sales tax you need to collect.)’ Alabama’s far from the only state that allows for local option sales tax rates that are high relative to the state’s overall sales tax rate. These maximum local rates can double or triple the amount of tax that needs to be collected and remitted in each transaction, which means sales tax rates can vary widely from county-to-county, or between cities. Some other notable examples:



Colorado — state rate is 2.9%, but local taxes can add up to 8.3% to the total

Georgia — state rate is 4%, but local taxes can add up to 5% more

Louisiana — state rate is 4.45%, but local taxes can add up to 7% more

Missouri — state rate is 4.225%, but local taxes can add up to 5.875% more

New York — state rate is 4%, but local taxes can add up to 4.875% more

Oklahoma — state rate is 4.5%, but local taxes can add up to 7% more

Local options in Alaska

Perhaps the extreme example of this is Alaska, which has no statewide sales tax, but does allow local option sales taxes. As a result, 49 jurisdictions have local option taxes. That means, if you’re a remote seller fulfilling orders in Alaska, you’ll need to remember there’s no sales tax within the boundaries of Anchorage or Fairbanks, but a 5% tax on deliveries to Juneau and 4% in Ketchikan. You should also take note that Nome has a sales tax rate of 7% from May to August, but only 5% for the rest of the year. It’s one of four local jurisdictions in Alaska that vary sales tax rates by season.

You’re from Jersey? Which exit?

New Jersey has an overall state sales tax of 6.625%. However, New Jersey also has Urban Enterprise Zones where the tax rate is only half of that — meaning 3.3125%. In addition, businesses within those zones can get full tax waivers on purchases of capital equipment, facility expansions, and upgrades. The key word there is can. To qualify for the tax breaks, businesses must apply to the Enterprise Zone Authority. The authority can grant certificates exempting businesses from having to collect or remit those portions of the sales tax they’d normally pay. (Exemption certificate management is a complex process. You can learn more about it here.) There are 32 Urban Enterprise Zones within New Jersey. The zones cover parts — but not necessarily all — of various cities, including some of the state’s largest, like Newark, Elizabeth, and Trenton. The program was established in 1983, to stimulate growth in distressed urban communities. It was renewed in 2018. If you’re selling to buyers in New Jersey, you’ll need to be aware of those zones, and the different rates and requirements that go with them.

Tax breaks on food aren’t universal

Clothing may or may not be taxed

According to the Tax Foundation, 38 states plus D.C. tax clothing sales like any other retail purchase. However, seven states have a full or partial sales tax exemption for most clothing sales: Minnesota, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Vermont generally exempt clothing purchases from sales tax. And three states exempt purchases of items up to a certain dollar value: Massachusetts (up to $175), New York (up to $110 per item), and Rhode Island (up to $250). And as a seller, you’ll either need to manually track which states have what rules for taxing clothing sales — or get software that can do it for you.

There are more than 13,000 jurisdictions