Sales tax is a complicated world. We’ve put together this series to give you the information you need to navigate the complexities of compliance, as well as the solutions offered through sales tax technology. In this chapter, we introduce sales tax exemption certificates: what they are and who uses them.

Most states have some tax-exempt goods, like groceries, medical supplies, or prescription drugs. In some transactions, the purchasers themselves are exempt from sales tax. When tax-exempt customers make qualified purchases on behalf of their organizations, they present a sales tax exemption certificate, and the tax is omitted from the sale.



Tax-exempt organizations can include:



Government entities — Schools, police departments, city councils, etc. can make purchases for the operation of their office, agency, or department without paying sales tax.



Nonprofits — Charitable organizations, religious groups, and fraternal societies can all apply for tax-exempt status. If granted, purchases in service of the organization, fundraising, etc. may qualify for sales tax exemptions.



Resellers — When individuals or companies purchase goods intended for resale, the sales tax is paid by the end customer, not the reseller.

