Sales Tax Automation 201: Exemption Certificates

Chapter 2: The Exemption Certificate Life Cycle

Chapters

1. The Basics 
2. Certificate Life Cycle
3. Automation

Get chapters 2-3

Sales tax is a complicated world. We’ve put together this series to give you the information you need to navigate the complexities of compliance, as well as the solutions offered through sales tax technology. In this chapter, we outline the steps of the sales tax exemption certificate process.

Understanding the exemption certificate life cycle

Read more
Document compliance automation

Collect and manage exemption certificates with far less effort. 

Get CertCapture