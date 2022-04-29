5G and the Internet of Things: Networked smart devices are here, tax policy is sure to follow

Fifth-generation wireless technology continues to roll out across the United States, despite some high-profile hiccups.

If you’ve upgraded to a 5G smartphone recently, you’ve probably noticed an improvement in the quality of your service. As cellphone manufacturer Ericsson explains “4G made cloud services useable on mobile phones, 5G technology takes this to a new level.”

But the big news about 5G has less to do with the things we can do with that device in our pocket or purse. Because where 4G technology was aimed at making smartphones more capable, 5G is designed to provide wireless connections and new capabilities to a whole range of different devices we haven’t previously associated with the internet.

This Internet of Things (IoT for short) already is changing our daily lives: Many of us have smart thermostats, allowing us to turn up or turn down the heat from our mobile phones. Some also have smart garage doors, which we can open or close remotely. And smart doorbells and security cameras allow many of us to see who is coming to our door, even when we’re not home.

We will see more of this kind of conversion at home or at work in the very near future, as 5G enables the rollout of smart lamps and light bulbs, smart tracking systems to improve inventory management, as well as smart HVAC systems and cleaning robots that can change the way office and commercial buildings operate.

The changes the IoT will bring in communications tax policy remain to be seen, however. Taxing authorities seem hesitant to intervene decisively on the key question; perhaps because they don’t want future development in this new industry to be driven by tax policies instead of questions of operational efficiency or business profitability.